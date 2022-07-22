ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area

By Tom Drake
 3 days ago
Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new...

