Galena, IL

Mouthwatering Italian Cuisine Lives in Galena

By Steve Pulaski
 3 days ago
Good Italian restaurants provide solid, noteworthy food. It's the great ones that provide especially memorable food and, maybe just as important, make you feel like you're part of the familia. Vinny Vanucchi's 'Little Italy' in Galena does just that. Located in the 200 block on South Main Street, the...

