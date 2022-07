Plow Bao has been serving Austinites at the Buzzmill for over two years. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) Two Austin eateries will be closing this summer. 1. The vegan dim sum and bao food truck Plow Bao will be closing Aug. 20 after two and a half years. The Plow Bao team said in an Instagram post they are closing because the owner, Joyce Ni, is moving out of state. The food truck serves vegan bao tacos, rice dishes, crab rangoons, noodles and other specialty items. Plow Bao is located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin, at the Buzzmill. https://plow-bao.square.site.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO