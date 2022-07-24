ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Meet the 'chief taco officer' of Texas, who was paid $10,000 by a delivery app to criss-cross the Lone Star State for the best tacos

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gFz5_0gpAuAOa00
Chris Flores is the Chief Taco Officer at Favor, a Texas-based delivery app company. Favor
  • Chris Flores is possibly the world's first chief taco officer.
  • Texas delivery company Favor is paying him $10,000 to visit 9 regions and sample their taco offerings.
  • The goal? To post food online, yes, but also to embrace part of what makes Texas, Texas: tacos.

Chris Flores knows tacos.

The San Antonio, Texas, native is deeply entrenched in the taco world in his hometown, documenting his culinary outings on his social media, Eatmigos, for the last five years.

That's why he was the perfect candidate for the role of chief taco officer, a position that Texas delivery app Favor posted in April. Favor, which was acquired by the state's beloved, goliath grocery chain H-E-B in 2018, is paying him a one-time, $10,000 salary to traverse the gigantic Lone Star State using his taco compass as his guide.

The end goal is to feature the tortilla-wrapped items and their creators on Favor's social media and on its website, likely boosting the restaurants' followings.

He's not limited only to restaurants on the app, although Favor said it has delivered 11 million tacos to Texans over the years. He has free rein to visit, sample, and highlight whichever taco joint his heart desires.

"Tacos tell the story of Texas in my opinion, and you can tell a lot about a region by their tacos," Flores told Insider.

With his food and transportation covered, Flores already has hit Dallas-Fort Worth (where he visited 20 different taco joints,) Corpus Christi (where he sampled excellent local staple Chacho's,) and is now in the Rio Grande Valley near the Texas-Mexico border, where "there are thousands of good taquerias."

"It's equivalent to going to Disney World and picking your favorite Mickey ears," he said.

Up next is El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, Waco, Austin, and finally San Antonio.

When it comes to deciding on a restaurant, he has a meticulous vetting process, he told Insider.

"If their pictures just talk to me and I can taste that food through the picture, and I want to take a bite out of my phone because I love that picture, I'll put it on a list," Flores told Insider.

He'll vet those even further, making sure that he also features places with a rich history and spirit.

"That's just as important as the taco because it talks about where they came from," he said.

He has about two months to hit each Texas city on his docket and said he's averaging about two taco places a day to make it in time.

"I would say the goal is to hit anywhere between six to ten in every region, which I know is just like breezing over it because there are hundreds of good ones," Flores said. "But what I'm hoping is I'll have the opportunity to go back and revisit these places."

Indeed, Favor, which is available only in Texas, said the goal is to expand on its future relationship with Flores, but for now, it's up to him to fulfill his taco journey.

"Texas was one of the states that's credited in history to bring tacos to America, and I think that that's amazing," Flores said.

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
thevidorian.com

Fugitives from Lubbock, Dallas added to Texas Most Wanted lists

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Tanner Cole Lermon, of Lubbock, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Blaine Brandon McReynolds, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are…
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Ring Bar Ranch, LLC Relocates To A New Lubbock Location

Back in December 2021, I told y'all about this new place that opened up that raises registered Black Angus cattle for your seed stock and commercial cattle operations and how you can buy fresh-cut meat to cook. Ring Bar Ranch, LLC raises their own Black Angus locally in Lubbock, with...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Texas City, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
B93

Shocking Video Shows Why a Texas Taco Bell is Facing $1M Lawsuit

A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month

While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live for...
ARIZONA STATE
FMX 94.5

Interact With Exotic Animals With Lubbock’s Zoo To You

Now this is an event in Lubbock you don't want to miss out on. Things are about to get fun and wild at Say Selfie LBK. They're bringing the zoo to you. They'll be hosting an event with the RingTail Ranch Lemur Rescue where people will get to interact with some exotic animals and even get pictures.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#Taco Day#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Favor#Texans
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Chick-fil-A serving 59-cent sandwiches one day only

LUBBOCK, Texas- In honor of South Plains Mall 50th birthday Chick-fil-A is going back to the original sandwich price of $.59. The deal will take place on Saturday, July 30th with a limit of two per person. The offer will be available from 10am-8pm at the Chick-fil-A located in South Plains Mall.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Chick-fil-A to Sell 59-Cent Sandwiches on Saturday

Last week I told y'all that the South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years this week. Well, it just got even better: you can get super-cheap Chick-fil-A. In honor of being with the mall since it opened, Chick-fil-A will be reducing the cost of the classic chicken sandwich to $.59 ONLY on Saturday, July 30th.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years of service on July 30. The restaurant will be serving $0.59 chicken sandwiches, honoring the same price of the sandwiches when the location first opened in 1972. Customers can pick up the sandwiches from 10 a.m. to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

556K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy