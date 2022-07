The Elon Police Department welcomes our newest team member, Officer Edgar Ocampo-Fuentes. Officer Ocampo worked at Siler City Police Department before joining our team. He graduated from Eastern Randolph High School in 2019 and completed his Basic Law Enforcement Training at Randolph Community College in 2021. We are excited to welcome Edgar to our team and have high expectations for him.

ELON, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO