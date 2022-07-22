ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

La Porte County Sheriff's Office looking for men accused of owing child support

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - The La Porte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help...

abc57.com

truecrimedaily

'Multiple Amish juveniles' arrested for allegedly driving horse and buggy while drunk

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- Four people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a horse and buggy carriage while drunk. According to a release report, on June 17 at 7:06 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over the horse and buggy after noticing that "multiple Amish juveniles were riding unsafely" in it. The trooper reportedly noticed the occupants had been drinking alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN
Lootpress

Boone County traffic stop leads to arrests

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday traffic stop conducted during road patrols of the Uneeda area of Boone County resulted in the arrest of two individuals on a number of charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicated that a vehicle was stopped Sunday, June 26, 2022 for...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WWL-AMFM

Suspected drug traffickers off the streets

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
Black Enterprise

Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home

Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
INDIANA STATE
#La Porte County
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Gerson Fuentes: Man accused of raping 9-year-old Ohio girl to appear in court

The 27-year-old man accused of raping a young Ohio girl, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, was indicted on two felony rape charges by a grand jury on Thursday. The court filing shows Gerson Fuentes allegedly admitted raping the victim on two occasions, once between 1 January and 11 May, and again on 12 May, NBC4 reported.According to the indictment filed by Franklin County prosecutor G. Gary Tyack, the victim was nine years old at the time.Mr Fuentes is due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at 9am EST on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. After the young girl’s abortion...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY

Texas man arrested after 7 dogs mauled 71-year-old man to death 'for no reason,' authorities say

A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

Security video shows suspects wanted for stealing 7 French bulldogs

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Suffolk County police are looking for at least two people suspected of breaking into a home and stealing seven French bulldog puppies. Home security video shows the suspects in a backyard in Shirley at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. One of the suspects is seen moving a chair closer to the home. According to police, two 6-month-old puppies and five 1-month-olds were taken. The homeowner said the suspect broke in through a window while he was sleeping. "Just give it back and we be good. Give it back," said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified. "I felt violated, totally. I felt disrespected." The dogs' owner said the puppies have microchips that could help find them. 
SHIRLEY, NY
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA

