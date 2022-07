One week after the baby was born, his parents noticed that something was wrong. The child, who was a born a healthy full-term baby, wasn’t eating and had redness on his chest, his mom said. The baby boy reportedly came home to a loving family and 2 year old sister. Ten days later he was rushed to the children’s hospital with seizures. Unfortunately, the newborn baby stopped breathing as they arrived. He was immediately intubated and placed on a ventilator and a medically induced coma, while doctors in the NICU tried to determine what is wrong with him.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO