How Black Bird's Taron Egerton And Paul Walter Hauser Developed Their Horrifying Dynamic In The Apple TV+ Series

By Laura Hurley
 4 days ago

Taron Egerton came to television for the starring role of Jimmy in Apple TV+’s Black Bird, and only two episodes of the intense limited series are left. His character’s mission to secure his own freedom by getting a confession from suspected serial killer Larry (Paul Walter Hauser) takes a toll on him, as he has no choice but to try and convince Larry that he’s a friend. The relationship between Jimmy and Larry is central to the series, and the two actors guaranteed that their dynamic on screen is downright horrifying. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Egerton explained how he and Hauser developed that dynamic.

Black Bird is inspired by a true story originally told in author James Keene’s In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption autobiography. The Rocketman star (who explained his approach to Black Bird as a TV show as opposed to film) opened up about his and Paul Walter Hauser’s approach to delivering their unsettling dynamic as Jimmy and Larry:

We wanted it at times [that] it should just feel like two guys having a conversation, and it's the normality of it is kind of what becomes a bit unnerving, that you can talk in a very pedestrian way about things that are truly horrifying. But in terms of how we approached it, Paul and I were very excited about working with each other and were, I think, a fan of each other's work. We got on very well instantly. He's a very easy guy to get on with. He's very warm, so funny. But he's also incredibly passionate about acting and storytelling, and we really bounced off each other well.

You wouldn’t necessarily guess that the actor playing the chilling Larry is warm and funny in real life, so kudos to Paul Walter Hauser for going all-in on playing the serial killer! His performance as Larry might be particularly jarring for any fans of his from Netflix’s Cobra Kai, where he definitely was not playing a serial killer.

Interestingly, showrunner Dennis Lehane revealed that it was after Hauser read the “three most disturbing Larry scenes” that he was convinced the actor was right for the role, and shared that Taron Egerton said that he would “have chemistry” with Hauser because “this is the guy.” Lehane also revealed that the Black Bird team wanted Egerton as Jimmy early on, saying that they needed an actor who could play the boyish and charismatic sides of the character as well as the dangerous and calculating sides.

So the two stars were each right for their roles early on, and viewers can certainly attest to their intensity as a duo by this point in the series, but how did they handle when the story got especially dark? Egerton explained:

There's certainly some of the darker elements – well, there's a lot of darker elements to the show and those characters – but we kind of knew when to be a little bit silly with each other and have some fun, break some of the tension because it's an intense shoot. You know, it's an intense subject matter.

“Intense subject matter” may be putting it mildly, but Black Bird actually doesn’t show any of the terrible crimes committed by Larry. Instead, the show focuses on the details of the cases, Hauser’s performance, and Egerton’s reactions to Larry as Jimmy to sell the horrors. As actress Sepideh Moafi explained, the show managed to not “exploit the story” of what truly happened by keeping the violence off screen.

The limited series’ run has nearly come to an end, but new episodes release on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) on Fridays, so be sure to keep your Apple TV+ subscription active.In addition to Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sepideh Moafi, the show stars the late Ray Liotta and Little Miss Sunshine’s Greg Kinnear.

Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.

Cinemablend

Marvel Announced Years Of Upcoming Movies, But One Major Movie Is Missing

Marvel Studios delivered an embarrassment of riches in terms of upcoming movies and television shows when it gathered before its fans on Saturday evening in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. The future became clearer with regards to the stories we can expect in Marvel’s Phase 5. We also know a little bit about Marvel’s Phase 6, including the titles of the next two Avengers movies. Heads were spinning with the new details that it was only once the dust settled that we realized Deadpool had been left out of the fun. What gives?
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Shark Week Will Explore One Man's 'Miraculous' Shark Attack Survival Story With A New Format

Shark Week returns to Discovery for the 34th year starting on July 24, and the first night will deliver a special that explores one man’s one-of-a-kind survival story after an encounter with a great white shark in a format that fans – whether they’re tuning in for the first time or have been watching for three decades now – haven’t experienced before. Shark Week veteran, executive producer, and Air Jaws creator Jeff Kurr spoke with CinemaBlend to open up about the special, called Great White Open Ocean.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Ryan Gosling Was ‘Surprised’ By People’s Reaction To His Barbie Movie Look, Has A Funny Take On Ken In General

It shouldn’t have come as any surprise when Barbie director Greta Gerwig found her Ken in Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. While someone like Gosling is expected to look handsome playing Barbie’s leading man, fans didn’t know just how good as they created the Kenaissance filled, with online memes and glowing reviews. The 41-year-old actor was also surprised at people’s reactions to his Ken look and has a funny take on Ken in general.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Britney Spears Is Finally Releasing New Music, And She's Reportedly Doing It With A Legend

Britney Spears made a name for herself in the music biz to become a pop superstar, and plenty of fans can still belt out the lyrics for "Baby One More Time" and "Oops!... I Did It Again" at the drop of a hat. Now, the singer is reportedly coming back to music with her first new single in more than five years after a secret recording session, alongside another musical legend: Elton John.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Lacey Chabert’s Busy Hyping New Movie Groundswell, But Another One Of Her Hallmark Leading Men Had A Funny Response

Lacey Chabert’s been killing it over at Hallmark in recent years. She’s one of the leading ladies to stick it out with the network and sign an exclusive deal, and it’s a good thing too, as she’s started pitching projects like the tri-movie story The Wedding Veil and other projects. Next up is her summer Hawaii-set film Groundswell, which we’ve learned details about in recent months. Chabert’s been hyping the movie a lot – of course she should, Groundswell looks beautiful. Yet one of her Hallmark leading men doesn’t want you to forget about one of her other popular movies. Hint: Christmas is involved...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Chris Rock Reportedly Made Another Will Smith Joke During A Comedy Show, And Cancel Culture Was Involved

While the 2022 Academy Awards happened months ago, one particular moment from the telecast continues to make waves. You guessed it: I’m talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on national television. The discourse and fallout from the slap has continued for quite some time, and is affecting the social media number of both celebs. Rock is currently touring with his stand-up act, which occasionally includes a brief reference to the Oscars brouhaha. Chris Rock reportedly made another Will Smith joke during a recent comedy show, and cancer culture was involved.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Insider Says Brad Pitt’s ‘Hatred’ Toward Angelina Jolie Led To Winery Battle, But Not So Fast

In tandem with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing divorce drama and custody issues, the two also continue to fight over a French vineyard they purchased together back when they first started dating. In essence, Jolie sold off her share of the business just recently to the wine division of the Stoli group, which prompted Pitt to later sue her for what he views as an unlawful sale. New developments have since arisen in the winery battle, including one insider making claims that Pitt’s “hatred” is the real root of the problem here. But not so fast – because a different reasoning altogether has been offered.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Jennifer Lopez Finally Married Ben Affleck, Hustlers Co-Star Keke Palmer Explains Why She’s So Happy For Her

The recent surprise wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marks another milestone in the whirlwind rekindling of the couple’s formerly infamous romance. With congratulations pouring in from all over, and fans of the pair delighted to see love win out, it’s hard not to feel happy about this momentous occasion. Even Lopez’s co-stars are in on the good tidings, as fellow member of the Hustlers cast Keke Palmer took time to explain why she herself found joy in this news.
CELEBRITIES
