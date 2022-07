A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 22-year-old Steven R. Olvitt of Warrensburg, was on US 50, just east of NW 821st Road around 2:45 a.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the Jetta ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO