ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros among teams with reported interest in Nationals 1B Josh Bell

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzCcG_0gpARYa700
Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is expected to be dealt before the trade deadline. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is among the likeliest trade candidates on the market, and the Astros are among the teams interested in adding the slugger to their lineup, SNY’s Andy Martino tweets. The Mets are also said to have interest in Bell, who figures to appeal to just about any team in need of an offensive upgrade.

The 29-year-old Bell (30 next month) has been a force in Washington’s lineup for the past two seasons, coming over from the Pirates in a trade that sent Wil Crowe and minor-league righty Eddy Yean to Pittsburgh in return. After an awful first month in D.C. last season, the switch-hitting Bell picked up the pace and hasn’t really slowed down. Since May 1, 2021 — a span of 902 plate appearances — Bell is hitting .293/.376/.503 with 38 long balls, 43 doubles and four triples.

Bell achieves that production with a combination of strong plate discipline and far better bat-to-ball skills than one might expect from a burly 6-foot-4, 255-pound slugger. He’s walked at an impressive 11.2% clip over that stretch of 902 trips to the plate and struck out in just 15.2% of them (including just 13.5% this season). Bell makes consistently strong contact (45.5% hard-hit rate, 91.1 mph average exit velocity), and although he puts the ball on the ground more than is ideal for someone with his power (51.3% ground-ball rate), he’s adept at spraying line drives. Also, while only 28.2% of Bell’s batted balls during this run have been classified as fly-balls, more than one in five of those flies (20.5%) has left the yard.

Bell once graded as a poor defender at first base but has improved his ratings in recent years. Public metrics like Defensive Runs Saved (+3) and Outs Above Average (+1) feel he’s been a solid option at the position this season — a far cry from early in his career when he was turning in full-season marks of -7 and -8. That defensive improvement is surely key for the Astros, who would have to play Bell at first base with a good deal of frequency given the presence of Yordan Alvarez at designated hitter. Alvarez is capable of playing left field and may do so more often with Michael Brantley out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, but if the team ends up back at full strength, either Alvarez or Brantley would require some extra reps in the DH slot.

That scenario would likely push Astros stalwart Yuli Gurriel into a part-time role, which may be a bitter pill for both Gurriel and the organization to swallow. However, the 38-year-old Gurriel hasn’t performed up to his previous standards, hitting at a .235/.286/.386 clip through 329 plate appearances. He’s still making loads of contact (13.4% strikeout rate), but his walk rate, power output and batted-ball quality have all declined. Gurriel is popping the ball up to the infield at a higher rate than ever before and is sporting a career-low 17.9% line-drive rate. A Gold Glove winner at first base just last season, Gurriel has also posted negative marks in both DRS (-2) and OAA (-5).

Gurriel is still hitting lefties at a respectable .258/.298/.443 clip (110 wRC+), and he’s a fixture in the Houston clubhouse, so it stands to reason that he’d stick on the roster and be relied upon in a part-time role even if the Astros were to acquire Bell or another first base upgrade. It’s also worth pointing out that Gurriel has shown some signs of life after an awful run in April and May; dating back to June 1, he’s batted .255/.318/.418 in 154 plate appearances. That’s still a far cry from both his typical production and the numbers Bell has posted over the past couple seasons, however.

Bell is earning $10M this season and will be a free agent at season’s end. The Astros’ $174M payroll is down notably from last season’s franchise-record $188M mark, and they’re more than $30M shy of the new $230M luxury-tax barrier. As such, there shouldn’t be any financial roadblocks to stand in the way of a deal if the two parties can agree on the young talent that would need to go back to Washington in return.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson fractures clavicle

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson broke his clavicle during Friday’s contest against the Cardinals, the team informed reporters (including Mark Sheldon of MLB.com). There is no timetable for his return. Stephenson suffered the injury when he took a Paul Goldschmidt foul tip off his right shoulder area. Later in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Dodgers, Brewers interested in Royals' Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi

The Kansas City Royals are one of the relatively few teams who look like clear-cut sellers heading into the trade deadline, and there has already been buzz about several of their veteran players. Two new teams have joined the mix, as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown some interest in Whit Merrifield, while the Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams considering Andrew Benintendi.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Braves announcer wore ridiculously tight shirt

Atlanta Braves announcer Paul Byrd was rocking the extra smedium shirt for Saturday’s game between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels, and there’s a funny story behind his tight attire. Byrd was serving as an analyst for the game alongside fellow former Brave Brian Jordan, who had a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Houston, TX
Sports
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Michael Brantley
FanSided

Freddie Freeman has officially put agent, Braves drama behind him

The stats say it all. Freddie Freeman was never struggling, but after his return to Atlanta and dropping his agent, he’s gone back to focusing on what matters — baseball. Freeman and the Dodgers are quietly –as always, seemingly — one of the best teams in all of baseball. While the National League theoretically runs through Atlanta, it would be a surprise if Los Angeles didn’t have something to say about that before all is said and done come October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Bell Lrb
The Spun

Look: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Blowout Loss

On Friday night, Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. After seeing how things unfolded at Fenway Park, it's fair to say Sweeney's first pitch was the highlight of the night for Boston fans. The Red Sox were ultimately...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Trade Rumors

Former first-round pick Chi Chi Gonzalez elects free agency

The Brewers announced over the weekend that right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez chose to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment to the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate. Gonzalez was designated for assignment last week and cleared waivers, and he had the ability to test the open market again because he has already been outrighted during his career.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Mets Discussed Trade Offer With Nationals for Josh Bell

The deal would see the Mets send an upper level minor league starting pitcher and outfielder to Washington in exchange for Bell and a big-league relief pitcher. However, as of this date, It's unknown if an agreement is close or if it will get done. Sources have also indicated that the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams that are interested in Bell, too.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy