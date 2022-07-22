ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”

“[J.Lo] thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. Since Ben and Jen split in 2015, they have worked hard to maintain a platonic relationship while raising their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel. “Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider shares, adding that the Alias actress thinks that J.Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

“He is all those things now, and Jen truly believes that the two of them were meant to be together,” the source says. “Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”

“Jen’s happy for Ben,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s obvious that he’s very happy, and that’s all she wants for them. This relationship has been very stabilizing for him, and that’s a huge weight off Jen’s shoulders because she doesn’t have to worry about Ben anymore. He’s on track and taking care of himself. It’s a relief to her that he’s chosen a partner that’s a totally positive influence with great family values. Jen’s very polite and was quick to send her well wishes, she’s truly happy for them.”

J.Lo and Ben tied the knot on July 16 at Vegas’s historic A Little White Wedding Chapel. Lopez later revealed more details about the wedding in her newsletter, On The JLo. “With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

However, there are reports that Ben and Jen will have a more elaborate wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia. Whereas the Vegas ceremony was private and personal, this reported second wedding will include some famous friends on the guest list.

Joyce Hyatt
3d ago

Garner should send Lopez a Thank You card. And Affleck better know if he hits the bottle again, Lopez will not be picking him up like Garner did

Hamster64
2d ago

Garner is lucky to get rid of someone who’s name is on Epstein’s black book list..

Moses the great
3d ago

And she won’t need to babysit him anymore if he starts drinking again.,

