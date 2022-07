Crooked Eye Tommy Marsh, one of the founders of the Ojai Blues Festival, is bringing his favorite Blues with him to his new home in Robertson County. The new Crooked Eye Blues Festival will take place on August 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. The festival’s lineup includes a wide range of local and national artists. He needs artists and crafts people who are willing to bring their goods and have a booth at the new event.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO