Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam Returns To Mamie Till-Mobley Park This Weekend

Chicago Defender Charities ® Inc. is thrilled to present the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade! This legendary back to school event will take place Saturday, August 13 in Chicago’s Washington Park, featuring Chicago’s finest marching bands, dance groups, drill teams, celebrities. Chicago’s very own hometown hero, internationally recognized, award-winning, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer, Jeremih, who will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade and festival. ABC7’s Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose, and Hosea Sanders will serve as hosts, along with fellow colleagues, Karen Jordan and Terrell Brown, covering the parade grounds. This year’s theme is the Power of Bud Billiken 365, highlighting and celebrating organizational, year-round programming for youths.
