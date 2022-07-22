ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam Returns To Mamie Till-Mobley Park This Weekend

By Maxwell Evans
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAWN — A five-week outdoor jazz series will return to Woodlawn for its second season this weekend. The Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam and Slam takes place 3-7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 21 at Mamie Till-Mobley Park, 6404 S. Ellis Ave. The series kicks off Sunday with the Sun...

