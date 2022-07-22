ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fears of GCSE and A-level results delay as union announces exam board strike

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwzpR_0gpAHrwY00
Students in England sitting an AQA exam. Exam board staff had a 0.6% pay rise last year, with 3% offered this year, which Unison said is was a real-terms cut.

The grading of thousands of this summer’s GCSE and A-level results could be disrupted after staff at the AQA exam board announced a 72-hour strike following a below-inflation pay rise offer.

About 180 staff represented by Unison at AQA’s biggest office in Manchester plan the three-day stoppage, from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 July, while the awarding of exam grades is under way.

Exam results were scheduled to be released from mid-August.

About a million students each year take exam papers and qualifications set and marked by AQA, which serves England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including more than half of all GCSEs and A-levels.

AQA said it had “robust plans” in place to ensure any strike action would not disrupt the timely release of next month’s results. “It’s a shame that Unison is claiming otherwise, as this is wrong and only serves needlessly to alarm students and teachers,” an AQA spokesperson said.

Unison said AQA staff had no option but to strike after they were offered a 3% pay rise, well below the current 9.4% inflation rate. It follows a 0.6% pay rise last year.

“Pay has been falling behind ​prices for years and 3% isn’t a ​wage rise – with costs spiralling it’s a pay cut. Things are so bad staff ​are fear​ful they’​ll no longer be able to make ends meet,” said Unison’s ​north-west regional organiser, Lizanne Devonport.

She added: “Workers only strike as a last resort. They’d rather be doing the jobs that they’re proud of. They don’t want to disrupt students and know how important exam results are to them.”

Unison said most of its AQA members in the Manchester office earned salaries at the lower end of a £20,000-£60,000 range.

“We don’t want to disadvantage candidates. We value them and want them to succeed. But we have been trying to get a fair deal for months and have not been listened to,” said one AQA worker.

AQA said: “We’re giving our people a pay rise that’s affordable and higher than many organisations, so it’s disappointing that Unison has decided to take strike action. The vast majority of our staff don’t support a strike, as only around 5% of our workforce and well under half of Unison’s own members voted for it.

“Indeed, nearly nine out of 10 of our staff have already opted into our new pay framework and agreed to the pay rise, including many Unison members, so it’s hard to see what this strike is trying to achieve.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

David Warner obituary

It would be misleading to suggest that the actor David Warner, who has died aged 80, struggled to recapture the success he found early on in his career. While it is true that he never again caused the sort of shockwaves generated by his radical interpretation of Hamlet at the RSC in 1965, or on screen as the troubled antihero of Karel Reisz’s comedy Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment (1966), Warner gave no impression of struggling after anything much at all.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcse
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
The Guardian

Johnny Depp follows Amber Heard in filing appeal over defamation trial

Johnny Depp has filed a notice of appeal one day after his former partner Amber Heard filed her own against the outcome of a multimillion-dollar defamation case. Documents filed on Friday in Fairfax county, in the US state of Virginia, read: “Plaintiff and counterclaim-defendant John C Depp II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the court of appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this circuit court entered on June 24, 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The 20 best easy Mediterranean recipes

Dishes that read like poetry: pomegranate fattoush, burrata on bruschetta, huevos a la flamenca, strawberries in moscatel with sandcakes. Twenty delicious and easy recipes from the north and south of the Mediterranean. We have Richard Olney’s fabled fennel baked with white wine, Claudia Roden’s chicken with olives and boiled lemons, Imad Alarnab’s baked halibut. Simple lunches and dinners to be eaten inside or out. Pasta con le sarde from Giorgio Locatelli, black figs, feta and red wine from Selin Kiazim. Summery food for friends or family, or a near-effortless treat on your own.
RECIPES
The Guardian

What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis

Every week we wrap up the must-reads from our coverage of the Ukraine war, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion. Russia’s foreign minister said in televised remarks on Wednesday that Moscow’s military “tasks” now go beyond the eastern Donbas region to permanently occupying broad swaths of southern Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov said Russia might seek more territory along the frontlines in Ukraine, calling it a buffer against the Himars long-range rocket artillery provided by the US.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak says he is underdog in PM race as ‘forces that be’ want Truss

Rishi Sunak has positioned himself as the underdog in the Conservative leadership race, claiming the “forces that be” want Liz Truss to be the next prime minister. Addressing a crowd in Grantham on Saturday, the Lincolnshire home town of Margaret Thatcher, Sunak declared “have no doubt, I am the underdog” and suggested that Conservative party powers want the race to be “a coronation” for Truss.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy