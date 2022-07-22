ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Check Out This SFA Camp For Your Theatre Kids In Nacogdoches, Texas

By Dan Patrick
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your kids don't know what to do with the rest of their summer, a theatre camp could be a great way to go. You might be apprehensive and not know exactly what to expect but set aside those thoughts. This could really unlock a passion for the stage...

kfox95.com

KICKS 105

Free Produce Distribution For Families In Lufkin, Texas

The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes its way to Lufkin again with its drive-thru produce distribution. It will be held outside the George H. Henderson Expo Center at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive on Loop 287 in Lufkin. Stop in Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 10 am to 12...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Free Backpack & School Supply Giveaway In Lufkin, Texas

Primetime Rentals is working hard to put together a free event to help with back-to-school supplies for families in need in the Lufkin area. Their 2nd Annual Back 2 School giveaway goal is to get families ready for the 2022 - 2023 school year. The event will once again be...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
City
Lufkin, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Nacogdoches, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Brookhollow House Fit For A Princess In Lufkin, Texas

Looking at the area and the price you wouldn't think that this house could give off a fairytale vibe. The huge columns and dual towers on the outside don't lie. This home is located at 1808 Juniper Lane in the Brookhollow Subdivision. This area has always been synonymous with upscale living in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Lone Star ‘Reefer Madness’

Last week, it was announced that a medical marijuana dispensary opened in our region. Texas Original, the provider, is one of 14 across the state, opened in Nacogdoches and the company stated in a news release that it provides the “highest quality of medical cannabis products to qualifying patients in the state.”
TEXAS STATE
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
Person
Chuck Norris
K-Fox 95.5

Stanton Optical Has Opened a New Store in Nacogdoches, Texas

Stanton Optical has opened a new store in East Texas. The full-service optical retailer opened its newest location on July 18. It is located at 1208 N. University Dr. in Nacogdoches. “We are excited to bring affordable and convenient eye care solutions to more neighborhoods in the...area,” said Daniel Stanton,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Get Excited About Science With The Chemistry Roadshow In Lufkin, Texas

Growing up I was always interested in science and nature. We don't know everything, but the things we do discover are usually very striking. Exposing your children to science early in life could start a lifetime of learning about how our natural world functions. You could be just one science experiment away from a big breakthrough in fun for your entire family.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin drivers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes after a truck’s oversized trailer has caused a portion of South First Street to be blocked. A truck carrying a massive pipe has blocked the roadway with its load as the driver attempted to...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Tatum ISD announces death of senior from tragic car wreck

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD announced that a student died Friday morning in a tragic car wreck. Alexander Espinoza Tirado was a senior who attended Tatum ISD since pre-k and was on the high school soccer team. “For those of you who knew Alexander, we ask that you...
TATUM, TX
KLTV

Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin. According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

KETK Gives Back: Grapeland Police Department

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Grapeland Police Department in our segment of KETK Gives Back for their hard work and dedication to the community. Grapeland Police Chief Richard Lewis said he is proud of the members of the department. “Every day I wake up...
GRAPELAND, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
K-Fox 95.5

Get Your Cast Iron Restored By This Local East Texas Business

I have a few pieces of cast iron just sitting in my garage. I stopped using them, and they have already started to rust in a few areas. Looking online I was only able to find some national players in the cast iron restoration game. Sending off your grandmother's prized skillet to a faceless, out-of-state company could be a little scary.
HUNTINGTON, TX
KLTV

Invasive tree-killing beetle found in more East Texas counties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in two additional Texas counties this month, Morris and Rusk. EAB is now confirmed in 11 Texas counties, five of those added just this year. EAB is an invasive wood-boring pest of ash...
RUSK, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

