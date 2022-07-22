Health officials release a plan to reduce obesity in the state

A feud has erupted between two Oklahoma Education officials over how $12 million is being spent on education for low-income students in all school districts across the state. State Education Board Supervisor, Joy Hofmesiter, and Department of Education Secretary Ryan Walters took to media on Friday to expose each other's opinions about transparency of the expenditures. Walters said that Hofmesiter had provided minimal report on how the monies were allocated and he wanted mor answers. Hofmeister said she met the state's requirements for providing appropriate line item reporting and that Walters should stop being "irresponsible" by "bullying them" for more information and "playing games" with the educational future of babies and children.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO