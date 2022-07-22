ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Health officials release a plan to reduce obesity in the state

By KGOU
kgou.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma health officials released a long-term plan to combat obesity this week. With more than 36% of its population in the obese weight range, Oklahoma ranks ninth in the nation for obesity rates....

www.kgou.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections takes precautions to protect inmates, employees during heat wave

Staff members with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are working to protect inmates and employees from this summer’s dangerous temperatures. Special attention is placed upon at-risk inmates, including those 55 and older, chronically ill, or those on mental health medications. “We have procedures in place where medical does a follow up every four hours,” Joseph Harp Warden Luke Pettigrew said. “And we have security staff going around as well. Checking on them and making ice available for them as well.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department collects positive covid-19 test numbers every 7 days from labs, urgent care, hospitals, and doctors’ offices to keep the community updated. And this week southwest Oklahoma is in the red. Brandie Combs, the regional director of Oklahoma State Department of...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Infrastructure#Stateimpact Oklahoma
kgou.org

Long Story Short: SB615 explained

In May, Governor Kevin Stitt signed SB615 into law. The measure requires Oklahoma public schools to designate multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas according to a student’s sex at birth. In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Ari Fife explains SB615 and how administrators, teachers and students are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

See the stroke death rate in Oklahoma

Investigated the stroke death rate in Oklahoma using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Oklahoma Misused Over $650,000 of Grant Money

Federal auditors assessed the spending of Oklahoma. The professionals discovered state officials used the monies for unintended purposes. In some cases, the money got spent without any set eligibility requirements. The auditors said a portion of the COVID relief funds bought television sets, phones, and furniture. (source). But reports said other monies got mismanaged as well. This discovery includes millions from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund Grant. (source)
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Education Officials In Feud Over Expenditures

A feud has erupted between two Oklahoma Education officials over how $12 million is being spent on education for low-income students in all school districts across the state. State Education Board Supervisor, Joy Hofmesiter, and Department of Education Secretary Ryan Walters took to media on Friday to expose each other's opinions about transparency of the expenditures. Walters said that Hofmesiter had provided minimal report on how the monies were allocated and he wanted mor answers. Hofmeister said she met the state's requirements for providing appropriate line item reporting and that Walters should stop being "irresponsible" by "bullying them" for more information and "playing games" with the educational future of babies and children.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Drought ramps up the risks of cyanide poisoning in grass cattle graze on

Livestock producers getting ready to turn their cattle herds onto pastures with new forage growth this summer should stay aware of prussic acid poisoning. Producers in western Oklahoma counties suffering from extreme drought conditions are reporting cattle deaths from prussic acid poisoning. When temperatures rise and the ground dries out, certain sorghum plants like Johnsongrass can become toxic with prussic acid and kill cattle almost instantly when they eat it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Storm shelter company closure leads to warranty concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A well-known tornado shelter company has closed its doors. Some customers with leaky shelters have now turned to KFOR, wondering what this means for their warranty. Jason Haney had heard tales of Oklahoma severe weather when he moved to the Sooner State last year. “Tornadoes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy