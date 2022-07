The Honolulu Medical Examiner on Friday officially identified the victim in a deadly stabbing on the H-3 Freeway Wednesday night as 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi. Honolulu police say Alotaibi was stabbed to death by her husband during an argument. The suspect, who has not officially been identified because charges are pending, then allegedly turned the knife on himself after witnesses tried to intervene in the attack.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO