The last day of school has passed and summer is here. What better time to take advantage of travel with the family? And family for many of us includes four legged members. Nowadays more and more hotels and rentals are pet friendly and, with a quick search on the internet, it can be easy to find establishments that accept pets. Camping is also a popular vacation choice and many campgrounds will accept pets.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO