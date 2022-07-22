ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6ix9ine Stole His Name From Another Rapper? Accuser Now Wants His Share

By Emma Winters
musictimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6ix9ine is being called a thief - according to a rapper with the same name. Warren Hamilton Jr. claims the "GOOBA" hitmaker ripped him off and misled everyone since he first thought of and performed under the rap name, SIX9. According to Hamilton, he began adopting the moniker in...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 50

Tyron Smith
2d ago

so you waited this hole time to say he stole your name dude lol get out of hear. wear where you this hole time he used your name

Reply(9)
8
max hernandez
3d ago

Boy better keep hiding and don’t show your face in Dallas because we will do you in

Reply(5)
8
will well
2d ago

I would be to embarrassed to even tell people he stole my name LOL! why's this snitch still walking

Reply
5
