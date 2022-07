There isn't a program in the country that enters the 2022 season without a few questions. Whether that program has the best National Championship odds or it is a little further down the list, a few things need to come together for it to win it all. ESPN's Bill Connelly attempted to list teams in terms of how many "ifs" it would take to turn the program into a legitimate title contender this season. Teams at the top would have fewer requirements. Of the 20 teams given +10000 or better odds by Caesars, Connelly grouped them by their "ifs," from two ifs to five ifs. Three programs made the two if category, with Georgia, given third-best odds at +400, being one of them.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO