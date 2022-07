The 2022 Polk County Veteran’s Service Center and the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs (MDVA) are now offering a post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus to eligible Veterans that are currently serving service members or a part of Veterans’ beneficiaries. The service bonus comes in three award levels and is available until the end of June 2024 or until the funds have been exhausted, with the payments being processed on the week of July 25.

