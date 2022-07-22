ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Preview of Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

By Gino Salomone
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - People living in a lonely gulch in inland California...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

The iconic Milwaukee movie poster. Who is on it and why?

MILWAUKEE — This poster with classic Milwaukee characters was created by Shane Bakken, a local digital marketer and photographer who wanted to gather Milwaukee’s icons in one same image. Do you recognize them all? From top left to right:. Mike “Freeway” Carter - Local Milwaukee sports fan legend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Wisconsin Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Pierce Vendetta & Rick

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Ra- Sing & Me we are introduced to a trio called Pierce Vendetta & Rick. The group started as a mother-son duet with Brennan Pierce and Tamara Vendetta. Brennan started playing music with his mother Tamara at the age of 10. He...
RACINE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
California State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bringing ‘Chilly Willie’ home, family of boater thrown overboard shares story

MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Getting artsy with the Racine Art Museum

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Art Museum has so much to enjoy for the entire family. They have an array of different exhibitions to enjoy right now. Some of them spotlight artists of color, female artists, and so much more. They have a few upcoming events:. 1. Full...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Veggies you can plant mid-summer

MILWAUKEE - The calendar might tell us we're halfway through summer, but there's still time to do some gardening. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares what you can sneak in the soil in July and beyond.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown powerlifter 'boggles her mind' by joining U.S. team

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - She was a five-sport athlete, but after watching her older brother powerlift, she completely changed her focus and is now one of the best lifters in the country. That's what makes Germantown's Bella Gelhaar this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I was introduced, kinda like, my...
GERMANTOWN, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
wibailoutpeople.org

Sheboygan, WI July 31, 2022: My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash Event

My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Young students make bobbleheads; purpose behind this art project

MILWAUKEE - Summer fun in the classroom can come in many forms. Making bobbleheads out of modeling clay is one, and there's a big purpose behind this art project. At Westside Academy in Milwaukee, a group of third through fifth graders is participating in SHARP'S Summer Learning Program and STEAM Dream Team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Blue Angels soar in Milwaukee Air & Water Show's return

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Air & Water Show and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels officially took flight, the event returning Saturday, July 23. It was the first time the Blue Angels hit the lakefront since 2017. "I’m really emotional because my little brother is the captain of the Fat Albert...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
WISN

Report: Second drowning on Lac La Belle in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Western Lakes Fire District reported an "active drowning incident" on Lac La Belle Sunday evening. On Sunday evening, at approximately 10:58 p.m., the victim was located in approximately 11 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. Witnesses indicate a 35-year-old male from Milwaukee was on a pontoon boat with friends. The subject was swimming in the area northwest of Islandale when he went he went underwater and did not resurface.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 4 injured in 4 incidents Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and two people injured in the city Sunday. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the arm around 9:30 a.m. 13th and Hopkins. He drove himself to a nearby fire station for help. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Officials said the vehicle had bullet holes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brew City Battle: Milwaukee hosts college basketball doubleheader

MILWAUKEE - American Family Field will host the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle on Nov. 11, 2022. It is a college basketball doubleheader that will feature the Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball programs facing Stanford and K-State, respectively. Basketball and the Brewers – who knew it could...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Safari Lake Geneva: Immersive drive-thru zoo wild for guests

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ranked as one of the most exciting things to do in the city, Safari Lake Geneva offers guests an up-close-and-personal look at exotic animals. "Jungle" Jay Christie, the founder of family-owned business, has had a love for animals since he was a boy. "(My) parents tell...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Alex Lasry Tours Black Owned Small Businesses

This week, Democratic candidate for US Senate Alex Lasry spent an afternoon touring Black and Latino-owned small businesses in Kenosha, following up on recent tours of Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee and Racine. Lasry took the opportunity to talk to the small business owners about their successful businesses, the challenges they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Bella Gelhaar

She was a five-sport athlete, but after watching her older brother powerlift, she completely changed her focus and is now one of the best lifters in the country. That's what makes Germantown's Bella Gelhaar this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
GERMANTOWN, WI
On Milwaukee

Food truck faves: Karol's Kitchen

Join us on Saturday, July 23 for some lakeside munchies at the second annual OnMilwaukee Food Truck Fest. Choose from a menu of 20 trucks and enjoy the live DJ, games and entertainment. It's the biggest gathering of the best food on four wheels. Karol's Kitchen cooks up soul food...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy