ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Stealing A Pickup Truck

By ethan
q95fm.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man out of Southern Kentucky was arrested over the weekend for accusations that he stole a pickup truck. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 0

Related
q95fm.net

Man Arrested For Murder In Pulaski County

One man was arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County. Officers responded to a call of a shooting on Paradise Lake Drive at around 10:46 AM on Saturday morning. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 57-year-old John Stacy in connection to the shooting. Stacy was separately charged with attempted...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

London Man Arrested For Falsely Reporting An Incident

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Greg Poynter arrested 42-year-old Walter Trebolo of London after an investigation revealed that Trebolo had attempted to report his vehicle stolen after he had wrecked the vehicle earlier on Sinking Creek Road in western Laurel County. Trebolo also smelled strongly of alcohol and was determined to be under the influence. Trebolo was charged with falsely reporting an incident and alcohol intoxication. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron sent a release Monday morning about a late night traffic stop that led to a search of a hotel room for drugs. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped a car after they said they saw suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel on KY 90.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Search For Missing Laurel County Man

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently looking for a missing man. 61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen on Tuesday, July 19th, at around 2:00 AM near Tuttle Road, south of London. If anyone has any information, please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or at 606-878-7000....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Convicted Felon#Detention Center
WKYT 27

WATCH | Bank robbery under investigation in Lexington

WATCH | Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault. Investigators say 57-year-old John Stacy, of Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on Paradise Lake Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. The suspect in a deadly shooting in Bath County has been arrested. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Police Investigate Death With Suspected Foul Play

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. On Saturday, around 8:30 PM, Troopers received a call concerning a dead woman who had been found in a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. 83-year-old Mary King Abrams is said to have potentially suffered fatal injuries...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Richmond man wanted after fleeing from police

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are looking for a man who resisted arrest after being pulled over for a suspected DUI. George Anthony Walker Jr., 27, of Richmond was pulled over on suspicions of driving under the influence at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. According to the...
RICHMOND, KY
somerset106.com

Attempted murder, burglary, and assault charges

Press Release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office:. Sheriff Greg Speck reports on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:05 AM, Deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in Eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on scene he made contact with the victim who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy. Deputy Wesley requested the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3:00 AM, Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Wanted Man Following Foot Pursuit

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Sgt. Gary Mehler pulled into a residence in an attempt to locate 40-year-old Daniel Edwards, who was wanted on a parole violation. When Edwards saw the police cruiser he took off running toward a barn on the property and into a field. After a short foot pursuit, Edwards was apprehended and arrested without further incident. Edwards was charged with fleeing and evading police and the parole violation warrant for burglary, arson and assault. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxnebraska.com

Two Kentucky men charged after traffic stop finds 54 pounds of weed

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Two Kentucky men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday at the Wood River I-80 exit. Michael Cassily, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in Hall County Court with...
WOOD RIVER, NE
z93country.com

Two Seriously Injured in Sunday Morning Accident

At approximately 09:00 Monticello Wayne County 911 dispatched rescue units to the Susie community of Wayne county for an injury accident. Units responded to the area to provide traffic control assistance while Monticello Fire Department and Susie Vol. Fire Department extracted the occupants. Once extracted the patients were turned over to Wayne County EMS and taken to Air Methods KY 3 Somerset and PHI 7 Somerset KY who were standing by on the scene. Units continued to keep the area closed while Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted their report. As of this time all rescue units are clear of the area and the roadway is back open.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man involved in Wayne County, Ky. crash arrested for making threats toward deputies

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing some serious charges following a crash in a neighboring county. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say around 9:40 Thursday night, one of their deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 790. When the deputy arrived at the scene and went to check on the driver, he found him pounding on the steering wheel with his fist.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

RECORD NARCOTICS SEIZURE WITH FIVE ARRESTS RESULT FROM INCIDENT AT A TRUCK STOP OFF INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 21, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that on Monday, July 18, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit initiated an investigation that resulted in a seizure of approximately 1.25 pounds of crystal Methamphetamine, several hundred Fentanyl pills, small amounts of Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana during a delivery to Laurel County.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

Five people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly turned around as one suspect held the other two at gunpoint as officers moved in.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle and found that a passenger had an outstanding warrant. 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was wanted for trafficking in a controlled substance – meth. She was arrested and as she was processed at the Pulaski County Detention Center the deputy jailer found a small baggie containing more than 7.5 grams of suspected meth on her person. In addition to the warrant Burton was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence.
q95fm.net

Woman Arrested On Indictment Warrant For Drug Trafficking

A woman out of Pulaski County who was arrested last week, has been charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15th, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. She was arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy