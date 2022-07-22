Woman Arrested On Indictment Warrant For Drug Trafficking

An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. It later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. Lt. Chris Edwards said one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in. Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive. At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl. Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of the sheriff’s office. All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO