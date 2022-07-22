ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

By ethan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly...

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron sent a release Monday morning about a late night traffic stop that led to a search of a hotel room for drugs. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped a car after they said they saw suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel on KY 90.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Bath County has been arrested. Michael Walker was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a murder charge around 4 p.m Monday. State police have not released any details about Walker’s arrest, but the jail told us it is connected to the deadly shooting in Bath County.
BATH COUNTY, KY
Man Arrested For Murder In Pulaski County

One man was arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County. Officers responded to a call of a shooting on Paradise Lake Drive at around 10:46 AM on Saturday morning. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 57-year-old John Stacy in connection to the shooting. Stacy was separately charged with attempted...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WATCH | Bank robbery under investigation in Lexington

WATCH | Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault. Investigators say 57-year-old John Stacy, of Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on Paradise Lake Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. The suspect in a deadly shooting in Bath County has been arrested. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
Attempted murder, burglary, and assault charges

Press Release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office:. Sheriff Greg Speck reports on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:05 AM, Deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in Eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on scene he made contact with the victim who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy. Deputy Wesley requested the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3:00 AM, Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Police Investigate Death With Suspected Foul Play

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. On Saturday, around 8:30 PM, Troopers received a call concerning a dead woman who had been found in a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. 83-year-old Mary King Abrams is said to have potentially suffered fatal injuries...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
Richmond man wanted after fleeing from police

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are looking for a man who resisted arrest after being pulled over for a suspected DUI. George Anthony Walker Jr., 27, of Richmond was pulled over on suspicions of driving under the influence at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. According to the...
RICHMOND, KY
Jackson County death investigation led by KSP

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. The KSP Richmond Post received a call from Jackson County 911 on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. They were asked to help investigate a deceased female found inside of a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. State troopers, detectives, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
Officials Search For Missing Laurel County Man

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently looking for a missing man. 61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen on Tuesday, July 19th, at around 2:00 AM near Tuttle Road, south of London. If anyone has any information, please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or at 606-878-7000....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Woman Arrested On Indictment Warrant For Drug Trafficking

A woman out of Pulaski County who was arrested last week, has been charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15th, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. She was arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
'I see this as a win' | Lexington police tout $2 million drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities. According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered. "This is one of the larger busts we've...
RECORD NARCOTICS SEIZURE WITH FIVE ARRESTS RESULT FROM INCIDENT AT A TRUCK STOP OFF INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 21, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that on Monday, July 18, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit initiated an investigation that resulted in a seizure of approximately 1.25 pounds of crystal Methamphetamine, several hundred Fentanyl pills, small amounts of Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana during a delivery to Laurel County.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Hazard Police Department are investigating a break-in and theft at the Hazard/Perry County Little League. The break-in happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m. The league’s season just recently ended, and now they fear they will have to replace hundreds of dollars worth of...
Lexington Chief... out after secret recording released

LEXINGTON - The controversy over the firing of a police chief in Holmes county hasn't died down at all tonight. City leaders in Lexington fired chief Sam Dobbins this week, after an officer came forward with a recording peppered with racial comments and other obscenities. A partial transcript reads:. “I...
LEXINGTON, KY
Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

