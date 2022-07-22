ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Attorney Karen Conti discusses the January 6th hearings

By Iridian Fierro
 3 days ago

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the highlights of the January 6th hearings and give updates. Bob and Karen talk about the credibility of the witnesses, criminal charges, and Trump’s defense.

Listen to Karen this Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 pm on WGN Radio. Have a legal question? Email Karen: WGN@AskKarenConti.Com

WGN Radio

January 6th hearing: Will there be charges?

Former federal prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst, and former Illinois Attorney General candidate, Renato Mariotti, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the January 6th hearing and the possible criminal charges that may follow. They took a look at who brings the charges and how they would go about doing that should there be charges as […]
