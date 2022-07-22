Attorney Karen Conti discusses the January 6th hearings

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the highlights of the January 6th hearings and give updates. Bob and Karen talk about the credibility of the witnesses, criminal charges, and Trump’s defense.

Listen to Karen this Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 pm on WGN Radio. Have a legal question? Email Karen: WGN@AskKarenConti.Com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.