Chicago, IL

The Chicago Greeter program

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCultural Tourism Director of Choose Chicago, Jason Lesniewicz, joined Bob Sirott...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

Now is the time to repair your deck

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to talk about how now is the time to upgrade your deck and what Tech Deck can do to help you. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago: The City of Festivals

Jason Lesniewicz from Choose Chicago talks with Steve Dale on what there is to do here in Chicago when visiting. Jason mentions many different events from music to food and drinks that are upcoming in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot are record holders

Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus Programs Available in Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Cultural Tourism#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Chicago Greeter
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bike Giveaway For Kids Being Held On East Side This Week

EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s new Museum of Ice Cream

Manish Vora, co-founder of the Museum of Ice Cream, joins Steve Dale to talk ice cream. Manish explains why they used the color pink for the museum theme and talks about some history of ice cream.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Enjoy Black Yacht Weekend with Meridian Private Yachts

Meridian Private Yachts, a family-owned business established by former electrician Clifton Bishop, is one of the Chicago corporations participating in Black Yacht Weekend. Clifton Bishop became hooked on yachting and used his savings as an electrician to purchase his first yacht. He now owns a fleet of six luxury yachts available for any occasion, photo shoots, and special events.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Make sure your deck’s color lasts through all the seasons!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to explain to listeners how Deck Tech can help you paint and/or stain your deck the right way so the color lasts. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Leadership changing at Weber in Palatine

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A leadership change is in the works for grill maker Weber. The Palatine-based company says CEO Chris Scherzinger is leaving and will be replaced in the interim by the chief technology officer. Also, it’s taken more...
PALATINE, IL

