The Chicago Greeter program

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO