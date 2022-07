A West Virginia man, who was taken into custody last week for attempting to kill his sister who recently woke up from a two-year coma, has died. Daniel J. Palmer III, 55, was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding following the June 2020 assault, which left his sister Wanda "attacked, hacked, and left for dead," the Jackson County Sheriff's Office of West Virginia said in a press release.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO