The pro wrestling world was dealt the blow of a mental Judas Effect in the days ahead of SummerSlam 2022, as the WWE's longtime head honcho Vince McMahon announced he was retiring from his CEO position. The decision came as the 76-year-old is being investigated over allegedy paying hush money to settle past misconduct complaints from female former employees, though the retirement isn't directly connected. Chris Jericho, who worked under Vince McMahon for nearly two decades, spoke with CinemaBlend about his post-WWE successes with the AEW, but weighed in on McMahon stepping down after so many years.

