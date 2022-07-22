State appeals judge’s decision to dismiss tribal redistricting lawsuit

Gov. Larry Hogan said GOP governors are "concerned" with how a Trump run could impact the midterms. Trump has not officially announced a run, but recent reports suggest he could as early as September. "In competitive places and purple battlefields, it's going to cost us seats," Hogan said.
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent in November’s election for lieutenant governor. McBurney said during a hearing last week that Willis’ decision to host the fundraiser was...
Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person
Comments / 0