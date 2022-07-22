ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Video Accurately Names All the Best Louisiana Hype Songs

By Krystal Montez
K945
K945
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There Is Nothing More Rowdy and Fun Than Louisiana Wedding. One of my favorite things about my job on the weekends is seeing people lose their minds when I hit play on a certain song. Most weekends you can find me at a wedding venue helping make the most epic playlist...

k945.com

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Beverly Schalon, a 1964 LSU graduate, was surprised when a newspaper story about LSU President William Tate said her alma mater had its first Black undergraduate student in 1953. “I even contacted a cousin who was a year behind me, and she said, ‘I remember the same thing, that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man’s passion for Louisiana plants and butterflies has led to the creation of a bed and breakfast, where the focus is on nature. Dave McNamara takes us to the tiny town of Pitkin, where the flowers, and butterflies, are in full bloom, in the Heart of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Brick Fest Live is Coming to Louisiana

If so there is a LEGO Festival that is coming to Louisiana and it is going to be tons of fun. Brick Fest Live will be coming to the Shreveport Convention Center on October 8 and 9, 2022. Brick Fest Live is a family-friendly event that will offer interactive features,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
KPEL 96.5

What Are Louisiana’s Top Shopping Holidays?

We all know Christmas automatically brings shopping. Unfortunately for many, that's what Christmas means... shopping. What should be one of the most joyous times of the year, celebrating the birth of Jesus, brings a lot of stress and anxiety to many. The reasons why could actually be a completely different article. (Mainly it's because our focus has turned more to what we're going to buy for Uncle Harold than the birth of our savior.. but I digress!) Having said that, you might be surprised to know that Christmas isn't the biggest shopping season of the year... in fact, number 1 might surprise you even more.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Louisiana, Here’s Your Odds of Winning the $810 Million Jackpot

In case you haven't heard, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing to historic levels. Currently, the jackpot sits at $810 Million - which is the 4th largest jackpot EVER. So, if you're hitting the local gas station, expect some delays as people load up on their chance to win. For 28 consecutive drawings, nobody has been able to match all 6 numbers.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

New week, same forecast for southeast Louisiana!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Once again, showers and storms look widespread on Monday which means nice relief from the heat. As we typically see the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area. Otherwise though mostly spotty north. That trend will continue on Tuesday as well. By Saturday rain chances go back up a little for the upcoming weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curate#Dj#My Culture#My Favorite Things#Louisianans#Louisiana Hype Song
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside but also hot for a Texas Lottery player’s wallet down in Southeast Texas once they claim a big win over the weekend. The lottery reports that a $25,000 winning ticket from Friday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Beaumont. The ticket matched all five winning numbers 16, 17, 19, 26 and 28 from the July 22 drawing.
TEXAS STATE
225batonrouge.com

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Four Louisiana Cities Rank In The Top 100 Highest STD Rates

As they say, when you visit Louisiana be sure and try the crabs. Four Louisiana cities rank in the Top 100 U.S. Cities with the highest cases of STDs. Before we get to that, I would like to mention that Tuscaloosa, Alabama was #57 on the list...figures. So what are...
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy