CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medical experts raised concerns this week about the dangers of Fentanyl. It is a synthetic opioid killing Texans at an alarming rate. Dr. Onufrak, clinical director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, said Fentanyl is about 50-to-100 times stronger than morphine. She said there was a 50% increase in synthetic opioid deaths in 2020; the data is trending in the same direction for 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO