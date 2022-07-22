ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC London ceremonial weigh-in video: Staredowns, face offs and more | Blaydes vs. Aspinall

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the UFC London early weigh ins already bagged and tagged, the promotion will call back all 26 fighters for the ceremonial festivities at 12 p.m. ET, streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above, their final appearances before the “Blaydes vs. Aspinall”-led fight card on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., July...

www.mmamania.com

MMAmania.com

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall full fight video preview for UFC London main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a few hours away from the upcoming UFC London: “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for TODAY (Sat., July 23, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, featuring a five-round heavyweight main event between No. 4-ranked veteran bruiser Curtis Blaydes and fast-rising hometown hero Tom Aspinall, currently seated at No. 6 in the official rankings.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC London results: Paddy Pimblett strangles, tea bags Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt squared off in a Lightweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 23, 2022) from inside The O2 Arena in London, England. In a grappling-heavy fight, Pimblett secured the submission finish. Pimblett opened the fight with some big swings, but Leavitt successfully answered by entering the clinch...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt full fight video preview for UFC London main card

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send lightweight rising star Paddy Pimblett into battle against “Contender Series” standout and fellow 155-pound phenom Jordan Leavitt in front of a hometown crowd as part of the UFC London main card TODAY (Sat., July 23, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall's injury TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208

Curtis Blaydes left UFC Fight Night 208 with a main event win over Tom Aspinall, but it didn’t come the way he wanted. Aspinall (12-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC) suffered a knee injury in the opening moments of the heavyweight headliner at The 02 in London, bringing an end to the fight to end just 15 seconds after it began and giving Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) the injury TKO win.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson are both sorry for UFC London’s awful co-main event

Fight fans were disappointed in the performances by middleweights Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis yesterday (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, and the two fighters are here to apologize for their co-main event showdown. Hermansson, who was originally expected...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC London main event ends in 15 seconds after Tom Aspinall blows knee out

The heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall ended in an unfortunate injury earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when Aspinall blew his knee out on a kick just moments into the first round. As a result, Blaydes walked away with the TKO finish.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Pimblett Submits, Teabags ‘Monkey King’ In Two

Paddy Pimblett delivered the goods yet again earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the rising lightweight star stopped Jordan Leavitt with a fabulous second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+. HERE WE GO...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 277 ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ undercard set to air live on ABC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is heading back to ABC. The upcoming UFC 277 event set to go down live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) on July 30 from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., will see the “Prelims” undercard air on primetime ABC. The “Prelims” matchups will also be accessible on ESPN and ESPN+.
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch UFC London post-fight press conference live stream

UFC London has officially wrapped up earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a day that featured a...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC London live stream results, ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ play-by-play updates

UFC London live stream results: The promotion is once again staging its unique brand of mixed martial arts (MMA) action “across the pond” with its latest and greatest (and conveniently daytime) ESPN+ broadcast of “Blaydes vs. Aspinall,” where Tom Aspinall will resume his march toward the heavyweight title by disposing of every ready, willing, and able Top 5 contender. That journey continues against No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes later this afternoon (Sat., July 23, 2022) inside the world-famous O2 Arena in London, England, with a special co-main event between featherweight phenom Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and non-twerking grappling wunderkind Jordan Leavitt. In addition, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson makes his way back to the Octagon against Nikita Krylov, who (finally) spared us the goofy “Al Capone” nickname in favor of “The Miner.” Jack Hermansson, Chris Curtis, Molly McCann, Hannah Goldy, Paul Craig, and Volkan Oezdemir will also see main card action this weekend in London.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Paulo Costa praises Paddy Pimblett following UFC London weigh ins: ‘Master of weight’

Paddy Pimblett’s weight cut is so incredible that it’s even caught the attention of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight contender Paulo Costa. It is well known by now that Pimblett balloons up to a considerable weight during his off time. In between fights the surging lightweight prospect eats just about whatever he wants and looks like a completely different person when he isn’t in camp. Pimblett’s fluctuation in weight is so insane that fight fans wonder if he’s ever going to lose the extra fat. Like the true professional he is “The Baddy” never has trouble cutting weight and is seen walking around with a sixpack during fight week.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC London results: Matches to make for ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ main card winners

UFC London “Blaydes vs Aspinall” went down last night (Sat., July 22, 2022) inside O2 Arena in London, England, which saw the fight end in devastating fashion early on after Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury during the first exchange with Curtis Blaydes, resulting in a technical knockout (TKO) win for “Razor.” In further action, Nikita Krylov knocked out Alexander Gustafsson early in the first round (see it again here). Also, Paddy Pimblett returned to action with a submission win over Jordan Leavitt (highlights).
UFC

Comments / 0

