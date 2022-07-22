UFC London ceremonial weigh-in video: Staredowns, face offs and more | Blaydes vs. Aspinall

Paddy Pimblett’s weight cut is so incredible that it’s even caught the attention of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight contender Paulo Costa. It is well known by now that Pimblett balloons up to a considerable weight during his off time. In between fights the surging lightweight prospect eats just about whatever he wants and looks like a completely different person when he isn’t in camp. Pimblett’s fluctuation in weight is so insane that fight fans wonder if he’s ever going to lose the extra fat. Like the true professional he is “The Baddy” never has trouble cutting weight and is seen walking around with a sixpack during fight week.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO