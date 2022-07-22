UFC London ceremonial weigh-in video: Staredowns, face offs and more | Blaydes vs. Aspinall

UFC London live stream results: The promotion is once again staging its unique brand of mixed martial arts (MMA) action “across the pond” with its latest and greatest (and conveniently daytime) ESPN+ broadcast of “Blaydes vs. Aspinall,” where Tom Aspinall will resume his march toward the heavyweight title by disposing of every ready, willing, and able Top 5 contender. That journey continues against No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes later this afternoon (Sat., July 23, 2022) inside the world-famous O2 Arena in London, England, with a special co-main event between featherweight phenom Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and non-twerking grappling wunderkind Jordan Leavitt. In addition, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson makes his way back to the Octagon against Nikita Krylov, who (finally) spared us the goofy “Al Capone” nickname in favor of “The Miner.” Jack Hermansson, Chris Curtis, Molly McCann, Hannah Goldy, Paul Craig, and Volkan Oezdemir will also see main card action this weekend in London.
