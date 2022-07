WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Officials in Ottawa and Kent counties says election results data posted on several local media sites didn’t come from them. In a joint statement, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said their teams received calls and messages Monday morning concerning election results data that has been posted on local media sites. The statement said, “We want to be very clear that results posted on these sites were not provided by official election administrators, nor were our offices involved in any way.”

