Waco, TX

Blake Thomas and Michelle Herridge

kwbu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostdoctoral researchers are a fixture on research university campuses, and their numbers are growing at Baylor. In...

www.kwbu.org

247Sports

Life of Fitz: David Smoak in Waco, Texas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his new friend and media colleague David Smoak in Waco, Texas. "Smoaky," as he's known in Texas, has been honored as a TV reporter and anchor and radio play-by-play broadcaster by the Associated Press. He is now part of the staff of SicEm365, a Baylor website, hosting their three-hour weekday radio show also live streams on YouTube from 3-6 p.m. Smoak is the owner of one of the longest-running websites in Texas, Smoaky.com. A member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame ballot committee and has a vote for the Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Awards. Inducted into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor and a member of the Football Writer’s Association of America, Pro Football Writer’s Association. Smoak, whose father was a Naval Academy graduate, is a graduate of both Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Foes to friends: District 9 rivals team up to chase World Series title

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas — For nine months of the year, the girls on the District 9 Little League Senior Division softball team are enemies, representing rival high schools across Bell County. But, this summer, the group has gone from foes to friends and are just a few wins away from representing Central Texas at the World Series.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco pastor fills stomachs and hearts with donated food trailer

When Pastor Albert Fuentes heard about the tragedy in Uvalde he knew exactly what he needed to do. He packed up his trailer, the Disaster Relief Food Kitchen, loaded with over 600 meals, rallied more than 30 volunteers and set out to serve up delicious food with a side of compassion to families who needed it most. His mission: show people love.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager has turned her passion for baking into big business. Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley’s Cookie Co., a business offering decorated sugar cookies which she started when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown in 2020. Riley is...
LORENA, TX
KCEN

Central Texas schools say "no" to shorter school weeks

SALADO, Texas — Some Texas schools are throwing away five day work weeks to attract more teachers. The Texas Tribune reported that it's those schools who have kept to a normal schedule that are losing their teachers. Schools in Central Texas, like Salado ISD and Moody ISD said they...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
WACO, TX
US105

Top 5 Restaurants in Belton, Texas for 2022: Do You Agree?

Every day, the battle cry at my home is "What's for dinner?" Can you relate?. I know that sometimes, it's so much easier to just hop in the car and go to a restaurant, but then you still have to make decisions. There are a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. Do we want tacos, barbeque, or Asian food? Didn't that new place get some bad reviews?
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Salado girl writes poem for Uvalde families

SALADO, Texas — Two months after the Uvalde shooting, Central Texans are still finding ways to send love to Uvalde. A young girl form Salado recently wrote a poem that she put on YouTube that she hopes reaches the Uvalde victims. While she wishes to remain anonymous, 6 News...
SALADO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Amazon's Waco fulfillment center begins operations Sunday

It’s work time at the Amazon fulfillment center in Waco, company officials confirming it will hold its “Day One celebration” on Sunday. But local residents should not expect package delivery from the $250 million facility just down the road, now or ever. Spokesman Daniel Martin clarified in an interview that merchandise from California to Maine will make its way to Waco for forwarding to Amazon sorting and delivery locations.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Meals on Wheels Waco is dealing with inflation from every angle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Meals on Wheels Waco caters fresh meals to the doors of over 850 home bound seniors in the central Texas area. Nowadays with everything costing a little more, the non-profit is having to reevaluate their operation to ensure no senior goes without. If you have been...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

American Airlines increases flights from Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – American Airlines has announced the addition of one daily departure from the Waco Regional Airport, starting on August 17. This comes as a result of increased demand, as well as continued growth in commercial air transportation. The City of Waco says this will increase service to six daily departures to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will add an additional 50 seats to the market.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Man shot twice at McLennan County game room

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County’s Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded at a game room in the area. It happened at around 2 a.m. July 23 outside the game room on North Connally Drive and Old Dallas Road. The man was struck...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Sign Wars rage on in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It's the war you didn't see coming. It's taken the Copperas Cove community by surprise, and they're absolutely loving it. Recently, Monty's Steak Brew and BBQ Owner Monty Montanez started taking little jabs at businesses in the area. He started with Bill French's Jewelry store and has since mentioned other businesses on his storefront sign making little jokes.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

