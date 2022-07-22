Titans training camp preview: Can starting specialists be unseated?

In our final installment of Tennessee training camp previews, we take a look at the specialists: kicker, punter and long snapper.

The Titans entered the 2021 campaign with a problem that has become all-too-familiar for the team in recent years: they had an issue at kicker.

After Sam Ficken went down with an injury before the start of the season, the Titans were forced to scramble and ended up signing Michael Badgley, who lasted only one game.

After the Badgley experiment failed, Tennessee handed the reins to Randy Bullock, which proved to be a good move. Bullock went on to stabilize the position, making 83.9 percent of his field goal attempts.

At punter, Brett Kern missed three games due to injury, but when he was on the field he continued his downward trend, as he saw his yards per punt decrease for the second straight year.

Looking ahead to training camp, is there anyone who can unseat Bullock or Kern? Let’s find out.

Roster locks

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Roster locks: K Randy Bullock, P Brett Kern, LS Morgan Cox

Cox and Bullock were both re-signed this offseason to one and two-year deals, respectively, while Kern, who restructured his contract earlier this offseason, is entering the final year of his deal.

On the bubble

Syndication: HawkCentral

On the bubble: K Caleb Shudak, P Ryan Stonehouse

Both Shudak and Stonehouse were signed as undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

Shudak nailed 24-of-28 field goals (85.7 percent) in 2021, with a long of 51, and all 36 of his extra points. Stonehouse averaged an impressive 50.9 yards per punt in his final college season.

The competitions

Syndication: HawkCentral

Barring a move in the near future, there will be no competition at long snapper, as Cox is the only player at his position on the current roster.

And, while there are a punter and a kicker to challenge Kern and Bullock, we feel both are safe. If we were to pick a potential upset among the specialists, though, it would come at kicker.

While Bullock was solid overall for Tennessee last season, he did struggle with kicks of 40-49 yards, making just 61.5 percent of them. He also didn’t show much with longer kicks, attempting (and making) just one of 50 or more yards.

Shudak, who has a pretty big leg despite his small stature (he made 4-of-6 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards in 2021) was very impressive during rookie minicamp, making 12 of his 13 kicks.

But his momentum was slowed due to an unspecified leg injury at mandatory camp, and with zero updates on him since, his status is up in the air for training camp.

While there is a chance Shudak can beat out Bullock for the job, it’s going to be very difficult for an unproven and undrafted free agent to unseat a veteran starter who was recently re-signed. Bullock would really have to screw up.

As for Kern and Stonehouse, there’s no shot the latter beats out the former. This will be Kern’s job once again, although his future beyond 2022 is certainly murky. More on that shortly.

53-man projection

Syndication: The Tennessean

53-man projection: K Randy Bullock, P Brett Kern, LS Morgan Cox

No surprises here; we have all three of last year’s starting specialists keeping their jobs. As for Shudak and Stonehouse, the best they can hope for is a spot on the practice squad.

Tennessee is more likely to carry a kicker than a punter on its practice squad, but both are possibilities with the Titans potentially having their eye on the future at both positions.

Kern is a free agent in 2023 and Bullock can be cut next year with very little dead money if he struggles. Adding to the possibility that the Titans keep a punter on their practice squad is the fact that Kern has had some issues staying healthy the past two years, missing six games combined.

So, while neither is likely to secure a roster spot, Shudak and Stonehouse could very well put themselves in position to be the starters down the road. That process begins with showing out the rest of this offseason and forcing Tennessee to keep them on the practice squad.

Other training camp previews

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Check out Madden ratings for Titans players