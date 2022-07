BENSALEM, PA — Do you recognize this man? Bensalem Township Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Alec Apostolou and need your help finding him. Starting in February of 2022, Bensalem Police began taking reports of a subject breaking into different storage facilities in the township then forcibly entering storage lockers by cutting off locks and removing items from them. Surveillance video captured the subject before, during and after several of these burglaries. The perpetrator was seen riding a bike to and from these businesses.

