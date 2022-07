Polls show that 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime owners would still charge their car, even if it was more expensive that filling up with gas. If you think logical efficiency, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a great example. In our latest RAV4 Prime article, we explained how often RAV4 Prime owners filled up. By often I mean almost once every 2 months. Just like the old Chevy Volt TV commercials, owners are forgetting the last time they filled up because of the insane combined gas mileage you get with the EV and ICE motors working together to bring a great SUV which is not only reliable, but efficient as well.

GAS PRICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO