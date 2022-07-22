ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hyundai exec vows to improve company's safety track record

By TOM KRISHER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ak4FR_0gp9kchw00
Hyundai Safety This photo provided by Hyundai shows Brian Latouf. Hyundai, the largest of the two affiliated Korean automakers, has given its North American safety chief global status, and he's trying to use data analysis and testing to catch problems early and fix them. Latouf, who joined the company in 2019 after 27 years at General Motors, says the company is making improvements both physically and structurally to make safety a priority. (Hyundai via AP) (Uncredited)

DETROIT — (AP) — Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years.

Now, Hyundai, the larger of the two affiliated Korean automakers, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status — an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way.

The executive, Brian Latouf, who joined Hyundai in 2019 after 27 years at General Motors, says he will focus on data analysis and testing to detect problems earlier and fix them.

As part of the company's intensified focus on safety, Hyundai is building a $51.6 million laboratory near Ann Arbor, Michigan, with an electronic scanner to examine parts for problems. On the site, the company will test vehicle maneuvers, including steering and braking, and evaluate electric vehicle batteries. An outdoor track will allow vehicles to accelerate to roadway speeds so testers can detect problems.

The laboratory is scheduled to be completed in the fall of next year.

Besides elevating Latouf to global safety chief, Hyundai has anointed a new vice president for safety to try to ensure that safety is taken more fully into account in the design of new vehicles. Latouf, a mechanical engineer by training, said the company wants to detect problems fast and take action.

“You have to have a real good emerging-issues data analytics office, investigate quickly and address them,” Latouf, 58, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “If you let them linger, risk grows, the safety hazard grows.”

Latouf now has in place a safety team at the corporate headquarters in Seoul. And the safety group in North America has grown from 12 employees, when he started at the company, to 40 now.

The job is huge. The Center for Auto Safety, a nonprofit group that successfully petitioned U.S. regulators to seek Hyundai and Kia recalls, says the automakers have recalled 8.4 million vehicles for fires and engine problems since 2015. More than two dozen of the recalls involved more than 20 models from the 2006 through 2021 model years.

In addition, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 3 million vehicles made by the automakers from the 2011 through 2016 model years. NHTSA says it's received 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that had already been recalled.

The agency, which began an engineering analysis late last year, has said it will evaluate whether previous recalls covered enough vehicles. It also will monitor the effectiveness of recalls, “as well as the long-term viability of related programs and non-safety field actions being conducted by Hyundai and Kia."

In June 2018, NHTSA said it had received owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death. Hyundai and Kia were fined by NHTSA in 2020 for moving too slowly to recall vehicles that were prone to engine failures.

One critic, Michael Brooks, acting executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, noted that Hyundai's upgraded safety programs are focused on future vehicles, which Brooks said won't help owners of the company's existing autos.

The center, Brooks said, continues to receive complaints of engine failures that Hyundai and Kia won't fix because owners didn't sign up in time for a company-issued knock sensor to detect engine problems.

“There's still a consumer issue that’s ongoing that needs to be resolved,” Brooks said.

Hyundai says that owners can go online to report problems, which it will address.

In the meantime, recalls have continued for Hyundai and Kia, with some as recent as May of this year. Latouf said Hyundai's recent engines have dramatically lower fire rates, and the knock sensors are detecting problems so they can be repaired before failures happen.

Like Hyundai, Kia was compelled to establish a U.S. safety office in its settlement with the government. Kia says it settled the case to avoid a protracted legal fight. The automaker, which did not comment for this story, said it intends to improve its recall management process to make things right for customers.

At General Motors, Latouf had been put in charge of safety after a series of recalls for faulty ignition switches that could turn engines off and disable air bags in a crash. At least 124 people were killed in a series of crashes.

Latouf said he learned from helping to rebuild the auto giant's safety department and has adopted some of those practices at Hyundai. One is a “Speak Up For Safety” program that urges employees to report issues as they drive and test vehicles. The reports go directly to Latouf's office.

“We're getting hundreds of these in, and some of them have actually led to recalls,” he said.

With their thousands of components and millions of lines of software code, cars are notoriously complex, Latouf said, and all automakers experience safety issues and recalls. He said he expects Hyundai's new safety programs to provide early enough warnings to limit the size of recalls and bolster consumer perceptions of the brand.

“We try to keep their faith, to make sure that if there's an issue we'll react to it,” he said. “We're not just about sales and numbers and growth and technology. We're about the customer as well.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce and Hyundai Are Building New Electric Propulsion Systems for the Skies

Click here to read the full article. Rolls-Royce and Hyundai have inked one of the unlikeliest of collaborations in the annals of aerospace, with a plan to partner on electric propulsion systems for the skies. The bespoke British brand and mass-market Korean automaker announced this week at the UK’s Farnborough Airshow a memorandum of understanding to explore applying fuel cells (which turn hydrogen into electricity) to advance air mobility. Fuel cells could quadruple the range of a battery-electric aircraft, according to Matheu Parr, customer director at Rolls-Royce Electrical, the marque’s electric aviation division. Rolls-Royce, the world’s second-largest aircraft engine manufacturer after General Electric,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

GM, Ford Seek US Permit To Deploy Limited Autonomous Vehicles

General Motors Co GM and Ford Motor Co F sought exemptions to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to operate on US roads without required human controls.
CARS
Reuters

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford (2), Hyundai, Kia, Nissan (2), Toyota

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Bronco and Ranger vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach during a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."
CARS
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
The Drive

Hyundai Subsidiary in Alabama Used Child Labor in Metal Stamping Plant: Report

A Reuters investigation found evidence of children as young as 12 years old working in the metal stamping plant. Hyundai subsidiary Smart Alabama LLC allegedly employed underage workers as young as 12 years old at its facility in Luverne, Alabama, according a Reuters investigation. The Smart metal stamping plant makes parts for the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata models produced at the automaker's flagship U.S. plant in nearby Montgomery.
LUVERNE, AL
Truth About Cars

Report: Ford Cutting 8,000 Jobs as It Repositions for EVs

A report, citing unnamed sources, has claimed Ford is planning to eliminate up to 8,000 jobs in North America to free up capital for its ongoing transition to all-electric vehicles. Cuts are expected to begin later this summer and will allegedly target salaried employees working within the “Ford Blue” unit the automaker created to specialize in gasoline-driven vehicles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Kia#Korean#North American
CNBC

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford hires exec with Tesla background to dogfight competitors for EV materials

Annie Liu, former head of supply chain, battery and energy at electric vehicle maker Tesla, is now guiding Ford Motor Co. through ongoing supply challenges and material cost issues, the automaker revealed Thursday. Securing materials for the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning is essential to Ford's strategic plan to rapidly expand its electric vehicle production rate.  ...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Volkswagen CEO steps down, faces series of setbacks

Herbert Diess, the Volkswagen CEO whose image was tarnished in the fallout from the German automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, is stepping down. In a surprise announcement Friday, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess will depart Sept. 1 "by mutual consent" with the board. No reason was given for his departure. Oliver Blume, CEO of VW brand Porsche, will succeed Diess.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

GM, Ford Seek U.S. OK to Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles Without Steering Wheels

(Reuters) - General Motors and Ford Motor have asked U.S. auto safety regulators to grant exemptions to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday published the separate petitions and opened them for...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Group Names Porsche CEO Oliver Blume As New Boss

Volkswagen Group is making changes to its management structure. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume will add to his daily duties by taking over as Chairman of the Board of Management for the group. He assumes the role on September 1, and he’s expected to remain as Porsche’s CEO “in the long term,” possibly staying in that position following a potential initial public offering for the brand.
BUSINESS
UPI News

LG Energy Solution to supply more EV batteries to Ford

SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Energy Solution announced plans to strengthen its business alliance with Ford Motor and supply more batteries to the U.S. automaker. LG Energy Solution said Friday it would double the production facilities for Ford at its Poland plant by next year and further expand the capacity depending on demand.
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Ford Hopes to Produce EVs Late in 2023 at Tesla’s 2020 Runrate $F $TSLA

Ford’s late 2023 electric vehicles production runrate target is half of Tesla Q4 2021 production runrate. Tesla built 305,000 vehicles in Q4 of 2021. Annually at that rate of production Tesla would make 1.22 million cars. Ford hopes to be about three years behind Tesla in EV production. Tesla...
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Team Tempest: Britain's Stealth Fighter Program Reaches a Milestone

Although the United Kingdom flies the F-35, it is keen to build its own indigenous stealth fighter. Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom’s secretary of state for defense, recently announced plans to build a “new flying combat air demonstrator” that will be essential for the U.K.’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS). The combat demonstrator will “play a critical role in proving the technology and design principles” for the FCAS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorBiscuit

Used Toyota Tacoma: Which Model Years Should You Avoid?

Searching for a used Toyota Tacoma should be easy, right? It might not be quite as simple as you think it should be. While this truck has historically been one of the most reliable and dependable trucks in the market, there are some model years to avoid. If you’re looking for the right Toyota Tacoma for sale, you need to know which versions to leave at the dealership lot.
TACOMA, WA
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning To Get New Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

The Ford F-150 Lightning launched mere months ago as the automaker’s first-ever all-electric Ford F-150, but that doesn’t necessarily mean changes aren’t on the horizon. In fact, the EV pickup will soon be one of the first to receive Ford and Google’s new Android-based infotainment system, though an even bigger change is coming soon. Back in May, Ford Authority reported that The Blue Oval was considering switching at least some of its EV batteries from lithium-ion to lithium iron-phosphate (LFP), and now, the automaker has confirmed that LFP batteries are indeed coming for the Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy