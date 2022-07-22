ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray on Europe at Laver Cup

Britain Wimbledon Tennis Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer speak during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — (AP) — The Big Four are forming quite a squad at the Laver Cup, with Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray on Team Europe in September.

Event organizers announced Friday that Djokovic will participate.

He won Wimbledon this month for his 21st Grand Slam title. That puts him one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Murray owns three major championships.

That quartet has combined to win 66 of the past 76 Grand Slam trophies, and each has spent time at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer’s management company, will be in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Three members of Team World’s roster have been announced: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

