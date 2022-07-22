ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUOTES-Reaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal

July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL. "Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine...

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
Agriculture Online

U.N. World Food Programme optimistic on Ukraine grain export deal

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The World Food Programme (WFP) said it was optimistic about a U.N.-brokered deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports but warned the agreement alone will not solve the global food crisis even if it is implemented effectively. Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Russia's Gazprom gas cut crushes hopes after grain deal

KYIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom is set to cut supplies further through its single biggest gas link to Germany, crushing hopes a deal over grain supplies would lessen the economic impact of the Ukraine war. The European Union has accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 8-Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk

(Updates with Zelenskiy remarks, Ukrainian military updates) * Russia confirms Odesa strike, says warship was hit. * Zelenskiy: attack shows Moscow can't be trusted on deal. * Zelenskiy's advisor: shipments will suffer if strikes continue. * Moscow, Kyiv had signed grain export deal on Friday. * Accord had sought to...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 4-Ukraine hopes to ship grain again this week despite Russian attack

KYIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Monday it hoped a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would start to be implemented this week. Moscow brushed aside concerns that the deal could be derailed by a Russian missile...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs as missile strike raises doubts over Ukraine export pact

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Wheat prices rose on Monday after a missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about whether it will be possible to implement last week's agreement to open a corridor for grain exports from the war-torn country. Russia, Ukraine, the...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Kremlin: Russian strikes on Odesa port don't impact grain exports

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. * Kremlin: Too early to say if grain export deal will be a success. * Kremlin: UN must secure removal of curbs on Russian grain and fertiliser exports. * Moscow says strike...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil may export corn to China in the second half

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a trade protocol so that Brazil can ship corn to China sooner than intended, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday. Montes said the successful revision of the protocol would allow Brazilian corn to be exported to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Turkey tells Ukraine it is important for first grain shipment to take place soon

ANKARA, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday told Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov that it was important for the first shipment of grain under a U.N.-brokered deal to take place as soon as possible, his ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said Akar welcomed...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports may reach 3.5 mln T a month thanks to grain deal

KYIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports may reach 3.5 million tonnes a month in the near future thanks to the recently signed deal aimed at unblocking grain exports from Black Sea ports, the first deputy Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday. Taras Vysotskiy told Ukrainian national television that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russian strike threatens Ukraine export deal

CHICAGO, July 25 (Reuters) - Wheat prices rallied on Monday after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about implementation of last week's agreement to open a corridor for grain exports from Ukraine. Soybean and corn futures followed wheat, supported by forecasts...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
ECONOMY

