Seattle, WA

Bring the Drama This Leo Season with These Local Gifts

seattlemet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA really good party is written in the stars. The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Wait, Seattle Met’s doing astrology now? Yep,...

www.seattlemet.com

seattlemet.com

Cafe Flora Has a Fetching New Patio

As the pandemic continues to shape-shift, restaurants are upgrading their hastily made outdoor spaces to more permanent—and pretty—fixtures. Cafe Flora recently opened its renovated back patio just in time for summer to finally get hot. The eminent vegetarian destination (one of Seattle Met's 100 best restaurants) transformed a...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Vashon Island lunch lady cooks up comfort and content

VASHON, Wash. — Even at a young age, Tacoma's Chantel Jackson knew what she wanted to do when she grew up. "It's always been my dream to be a lunch lady. Like, most people want to be like, you know, a ballerina, or like, a doctor. Like, lunch lady is my thing,"
VASHON, WA
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: A World of Words

Have you ever been aware of how many authors there are around in the Puget Sound region? And beyond? Of course, you have been to your local libraries and book stores. So, you know they are out “there”. But did you know that maybe your neighbor is one? Or knows one?
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bite of Seattle not scheduled for 2022

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson for the Bite of Seattle festival told KIRO 7 there were no scheduled dates for 2022. The free food festival began in 1982 at Green Lake Park, and has averaged 400,000 visitors over three days at the Seattle Center over the years.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

38 Percent of Local Homebuyers Will Go $100,000 Over Budget

The national housing market "cooling" continues—again, this is all relative to the bonkers real estate year that was 2021—with bidding wars dipping below 50 percent nationwide for the first time since the start of the pandemic and local year-over-year growth slowing considerably. That doesn't mean Seattle-area homebuyers are holding out for bargains, though.
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

Explore Seattle’s Waterfront: 14 Things to Do Now

When was the last time you and the kids played tourist in the Emerald City? If it’s been a while, now is a great time to reintroduce your family to the Seattle Waterfront. With the removal of the old viaduct and the promise of a new city park, the waterfront is looking better than ever. On a sunny day, you can’t beat it. And if we’re being honest, it’s just as fun (and maybe less crowded) on a rainy day. From the Great Wheel to the Ye Old Curiosity Shop, there’s a treasure trove of things to do for families of all ages. Just mix and match any of our favorite spots to plan the ultimate Seattle Waterfront outing.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Amazon Pauses Construction on Bellevue Site

Amazon is one of the most popular and desirable workplaces in Washington state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many employers working remotely, Amazon has decided to stop construction on one of its newest campuses located in Bellevue, WA. According to Lauren Rosenblatt from The Seattle Times, “[Amazon] is changing...
everout.com

Seattle Summer Bucket List: 11 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once

To anyone who says it’s mid-July and summer’s almost over—no. Look outside. It has barely begun. That’s not how we do things here in the PNW, where summer hits its stride in late July and keeps rolling through September. That said, summer is short here: The Rainy Season starts pretty promptly and completely around the Autumn Equinox on September 22, so you’ve got about two months left to check all this stuff off your list. From good blackberry pickin’ spots to secret beaches, you’ve got your work cut out for you, so get crackin'.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Great American Decline

Thanks Bear Balentine! To witness this empire’s decline, look no further than the Jan. 6 committee hearing from last night:. I really think socialites would make excellent organizers. Another Choe Dunk. He’s graduated from being just a “wet bitch” to a senior one. Sticker MVP of...
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

Chic Entertainer’s Dream Home in Woodinville with Magnificent Outdoor Living Areas Lists for $4,390,000

The Home in Woodinville offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 15031 167th Court NE, Woodinville, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,914 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher Gough – The Preview Group – (Phone: (425) 210-1025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Woodinville.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday,...
mltnews.com

Andy Columbro: Owner of Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings was an avid golfer

Andy passed away peacefully on July 17th at the age of 87. He was born in Seattle, a graduate of Garfield High School and attended Seattle University where he met the love of his life, Karen. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2020. They lived in Edmonds for over 60 years where they raised their 4 children.
EDMONDS, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1230 S West Camano

Westside Waterfront w/TWO cute & beachy 70's-vibe dwellings! Incredible 180 degree views of Saratoga Passage, Whidbey Is., the Olympics + PRIME SUNSETS! With no CCR's here, Airbnb, VRBO's & RV parking ARE all allowed! The main home is 924 s.f. w/2 bedrooms + full bath + spacious kitchen & family room w/freestanding propane fireplace. The enormous water-side deck w/hot tub is the perfect space to relax and take it all in: Sunsets + Eagles + boat traffic + occasional whales! The super cute, separate VIEW cottage (ADDTIONAL 352 sf) has a mini kitchen, 3/4 bath + view patio! Other enticing features: Detached 2 car garage w/2nd laundry facility; a potting/storage shed + fully fenced grounds & gardens. Includes your own Private Beach & Tidelands!
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Kota is a very good dog

This is Kota, who is a very good dog. Kota works with King County and this week helped intercept the 46,000 fentanyl pills in this picture. Thanks to everyone in the Sheriff's Office for their hard work in helping keep this poison off the street.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Big heat wave ahead for Seattle

Western Washington, prepare yourself: the hottest temperatures of the year arrive next week. For four consecutive days, highs could skyrocket into the 90s for Puget Sound. This kind of heat is dangerous for our region, especially because so many people do not have air conditioning. Enjoy the mild temps today...
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
PORTLAND, OR
seattlestar.net

So, I See You’ve Met My Wife

In 1989, I had just moved from Kansas City to Seattle and lived in a little brick duplex just a mile from the Space Needle. I got a job delivering The Seattle Times and The New York Times, which allowed ample space to navigate grad school. That’s when I met my new neighbors, Mike and Amy.
SEATTLE, WA

