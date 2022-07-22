ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Children Services leader to retire

By The Blade
 5 days ago

Lucas County Children Services’ executive director will retire at the end of October, the agency announced Friday.

Robin Reese is retiring after 38 years with the agency, where she was hired in 1984 as a caseworker. She became the placement department manager in 1988 and executive director in 2016, according to a statement.

“She has led the agency with unwavering integrity and forthrightness and has built a team that will continue to follow her example going forward through this transition and beyond,” said Kathy Vasquez, chairman of the agency’s board of trustees.

To “help to lead the agency and ensure a smooth transition” in the weeks before her retirement, the agency said, Mrs. Reese has appointed Donna Seed, the agency’s social services director since 2018 and a 28-year LCCS veteran, as interim deputy director.

