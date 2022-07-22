ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Woman Seriously Injured in Train Versus Pedestrian Accident

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — A 51-year-old Wisconsin woman was injured after she was hit by a moving train in Delano. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
knsiradio.com

State Patrol: Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that took the life of a woman from Willmar and injured another man. Troopers say 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga was headed north on Highway 71 when a GMC Sierra driven by 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar hit her Chevy Malibu around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Also in her car was 31-year-old Sergio Vicente Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Troopers say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 
knsiradio.com

Missing Man Found Injured Near Lake In Kandiyohi County

(KNSI) – An 87-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s was rescued after being found at the bottom of a steep embankment. The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 on Sunday night by the missing man’s family, who said he hadn’t been seen since that morning. Deputies began a search around the man’s last known location in the 6000 block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Willmar woman dies in Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon

A Willmar woman died in a Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:21 p.m. on July 24, Dalia Zuniga, age 52, of Willmar, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71. At about 2:21 p.m., near milepost 138, Zuniga’s car collided with a southbound GMC Sierra being driven by Daniel Lohse, age 18 of Willmar.
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wright County, MN
Accidents
City
Delano, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota

(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
ALBANY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Troopers say 18-year-old driver was drinking before fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager is in jail after authorities say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning before a head-on crash that killed the other driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township, roughly 12 miles north of Willmar. Investigators say a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling opposite directions on the highway when they collided. The crash killed the driver of the Malibu, identified as 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Wilmar. A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old Belgrade man, was hurt and treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Willmar man, was also hurt in the crash and brought to a different hospital for treatment. Later he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Troopers determined that the teenager had been drinking. WCCO is not naming him as he has yet to be formally charged. 
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Delano Fire
WJON

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton. Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned...
ROYALTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar woman died in early Sunday morning crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal accident near Sibley State Park early Sunday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle crash was 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar. Zuniga was driving a car northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a pick up that was traveling southbound. The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Lake Andrew Township near Sibley State Park.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
DL-Online

UPDATED: Woman killed in 2-vehicle collision near New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON, Minn. — A Willmar, Minnesota, woman died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 west of New London. Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, was killed in a collision between her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Lohse, 18, of Willmar. The Chevrolet was traveling north, and the GMC was traveling south when they collided, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
NEW LONDON, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in fatal Andover accident

ANDOVER, Minn. -- A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a pickup truck in Andover Friday morning.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash report near Tulip Street Northeast and 173rd Lane Northwest at approximately 10:51 a.m.Police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Tulip Street Northeast when he crashed into a pickup truck traveling eastbound on 173rd Lane Northwest.The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.The incident is under investigation.
ANDOVER, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Area Departments Applying for Law Enforcement Grant

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Cloud Police Department have been encouraged to complete a joint application for the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Grant. If successful, the organizations would share evenly $33,822 to help purchase a variety of items. The Sheriff’s Office would use...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy