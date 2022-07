When New York City went into lockdown during the spring of 2020, many human service nonprofits had to navigate new ways to serve those in need, and Project Renewal was one of them. The 55-year-old nonprofit aims to end the cycle of homelessness and recently opened Bedford Green House, a 117-unit apartment building in the Bronx which includes an aquaponics farm, a library, and a community medical clinic. It is a project that the nonprofit had in the pipeline during the lockdown, and as its CEO Eric Rosenbaum, tells New York Nonprofit Media, there are more to come.

