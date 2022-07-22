ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Constable's Corner for Fri, July 22nd, 2022

By Constable Niles Nichols
kjas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far in the month of July, I have served a total of 21 civil papers. I served one eviction in north Jasper. I have a tax...

www.kjas.com

kjas.com

Jasper County STAN Network test will be Tuesday

The Southeast Texas Alerting Network, commonly known as “STAN”, has announced that different counties will be conducting testing this week, and this week’s test for Jasper County emergency alerting system will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Organizers of the emergency alerting system say it’s designed to...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Hill Leaving Orange County EDC

After six years of running the Orange County Economic Development Corporation, Jessica Hill is leaving her position to join Entergy. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Orange County and feel like that we’ve taken some positive steps,” she said. “I believe more people know where Orange County is now and what we can offer.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, July 25th, 2022

Calls To Services (July 18, to July 24, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered eight-five (85) calls. Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were five (5) individuals booked...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur Waste Management asking customers to put trash out early

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Starting July 25, Waste Management will be starting their pickup routes at 5:00 a.m. due to the excessive heat. WM is requesting all citizens of Sulphur to have their trash bins out by 4:00 a.m. This will be the scheduled pick-up time until further notice, WM...
SULPHUR, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Angelina County Sheriff’s office seeking information on potential homicide

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking information pertaining to a suspected homicide. According to a Facebook post from the department, officials are investigating what they believe to be a homicide that occurred on Burkhalter and Hollow in the Diboll area. The victim has been identified as Ashley Shaefer. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stand Down Event for Veterans will be Fri, Aug 5th

An event for local military veterans, known as Stand Down 2022, will be held on Friday, August 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex on Lamar Street in downtown Jasper. Organizers say there will be various items to be given to vets, along with useful information...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 07/22/22 to 07/24/22

MOORE, SARAH BROOKE 29 F W JASPER, TX 75951 7/22/2022 3:58 PM. BRADLEY, LAUREN MICHELLE 38 F W WEIRGATE, TX 75977 7/22/2022 4:00 PM. WAALEE, LABIB AUBDULLAH 41 M B Jasper, TX 75951 7/22/2022 6:50 PM. JCSO JC35979;JC36118. THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. CRIMINAL TRESPASS. ~. SANDEFER, JOSEPH DAN 55 M W...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

2 dead, 1 injured after Friday night head-on wreck on Highway 87, investigation underway

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a Friday night wreck claimed the lives of a man and a woman. The deadly wreck happened in Newton County on Highway 87, three miles north of Burkeville. Troopers believe a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south at 8:30 p.m., and a 1997 Ford pickup was traveling north.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
#Fri
kogt.com

Police Are Looking For Her (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Monday afternoon the suspect was located. During the afternoon hours of June 22, 2022, an unknown female suspect fraudulently ordered an apple iPad online and had it shipped to a local store for pickup. A camera on the property captured photographs of the suspect. If you have information about this crime, call Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, July 21st, 2022

Deaths – 188 (Was 188 on 07/14/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, July 21st, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 07/14/22) Jasper – 34 (Was 42 on 07/14/22) Kirbyville – 10 (Was 8 on 07/14/22) Buna – 14 (Was 13 on 07/14/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

New owner of several Fuel Depots says which Port Arthur locations are changing, what’s coming

Five former Fuel Depot locations in Port Arthur and one in Beaumont have new owners. On June 10, OKH Global bought the following locations: 4200 Gulfway Drive, 6107 West Port Arthur Road, 700 W. Gulfway Drive, 6800 9th Ave., 7621 N. Twin City Highway, all in Port Arthur; and 2580 S. 4th St. in Beaumont., said Audrey McAlpine, director of marketing for McAlpine Interests and the broker representing OHK Global in the Read Estate transaction.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox7austin.com

20 years later, police still searching for Southeast Texas girl's killer

ORANGE, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has doubled its reward in the search for the person who killed a four-year-old Southeast Texas girl two decades ago. On July 4, 2002, Dannarriah Finley was reported missing to the Orange Police Department. She had been last seen alive sleeping in a bedroom at her mother's Orange house along with her siblings and cousins.
ORANGE, TX
Politics
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Construction at High School Drive/Texas St. Intersection in DeRidder

The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
DERIDDER, LA
kjas.com

Duncan says thievery hitting at camps & ramps

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday that the department has seen a recent uptick in thefts at hunting camps and boat ramps, and he urged people who are enjoying the great outdoors to be sure to lock up their doors. According to Duncan, there have...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Robbery suspect shot by store clerk in Beaumont still in hospital

BEAUMONT — We have an update tonight. We'll learning that an accused robber in Beaumont -- who was shot by a store clerk -- is still in the hospital. Beaumont police say the store clerk shot 62-year-old William Coleman after he threatened her with a knife and attacked her Friday night at Everest Food Mart in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Local law enforcement to hold active shooter training this week

Local law enforcement officers will be participating in active shooter training and classes this week. The local events are being sponsored and financed by both the Jasper Hospital District and Jasper ISD. Monday - Domestic Terrorism Training at Lamar University. Tuesday and Wednesday - Active shooter training at Buna ISD.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Carl Richard Gober, Sr.

Carl Richard Gober Sr, 78, of Warren, went Home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born November 17, 1943 in Birmingham, AL, to Carl Finley Gober and Emma Evelyn Gober, he spent his youth getting into trouble and learning music, even playing in a Rock ‘n Roll band in his twenties, before becoming a medic in the Air Force. But life didn’t truly begin until he met his one true love, Frances Marie Gober. They were married in Pasadena, TX on July 28, 1966 and had a wonderful 53 years together before she went on to the Lord in 2019. After moving to Warren, TX in 1982, Richard and Frances were both very active in our local community. Richard dedicated his life to family, friends, and God. He loved to sing for the Lord and spread joy to all those around. You couldn’t help but smile and dance every time he shared his gift of singing. In later years, he truly became an evangelist through song, and brought God’s joy to many communities around him. He affected many souls for all eternity, by following God’s lead and allowing God to use him. Richard spent his entire life giving away, not only earthly possessions to anyone in need, but also giving of his heart. He felt deeply and gave freely. His family will miss him dearly, but are so thankful that God gave them 78 years with Richard. He truly poured his life into each and every one of them. He was, and will always be, a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.
WARREN, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - LNVA canal spills water into northwest Beaumont neighborhood

We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
BEAUMONT, TX

