Constable's Corner for Fri, July 22nd, 2022

Carl Richard Gober Sr, 78, of Warren, went Home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born November 17, 1943 in Birmingham, AL, to Carl Finley Gober and Emma Evelyn Gober, he spent his youth getting into trouble and learning music, even playing in a Rock ‘n Roll band in his twenties, before becoming a medic in the Air Force. But life didn’t truly begin until he met his one true love, Frances Marie Gober. They were married in Pasadena, TX on July 28, 1966 and had a wonderful 53 years together before she went on to the Lord in 2019. After moving to Warren, TX in 1982, Richard and Frances were both very active in our local community. Richard dedicated his life to family, friends, and God. He loved to sing for the Lord and spread joy to all those around. You couldn’t help but smile and dance every time he shared his gift of singing. In later years, he truly became an evangelist through song, and brought God’s joy to many communities around him. He affected many souls for all eternity, by following God’s lead and allowing God to use him. Richard spent his entire life giving away, not only earthly possessions to anyone in need, but also giving of his heart. He felt deeply and gave freely. His family will miss him dearly, but are so thankful that God gave them 78 years with Richard. He truly poured his life into each and every one of them. He was, and will always be, a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.

WARREN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO