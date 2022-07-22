ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Kenosha County Parks to host Symphony in the Garten on Saturday, July 30

By KENOSHA COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS
kenosha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S....

www.kenosha.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo budget deficit projection causes concern

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo was busy Sunday, July 24. However, zoo officials aren't seeing enough days like it. Attendance is down, and the zoo's projected budget deficit is a real concern. "Revenue projections through the end of the year show a potential deficit of $900,904," said Amos Morris,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: County Board bans non-governmental funding for administering elections | Government & Politics

Kenosha County won’t be accepting private grants to fund the administering of its elections any time soon, joining a growing list of municipalities in Wisconsin concerned about outside political forces influencing the local voting process. The County Board voted 15-8 approving a resolution on Tuesday that prohibits county officials...
TMJ4 News

14-year-old drowns at Happy Acres Kampground in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a 14-year-old boy's body was recovered Sunday day after he went missing at Happy Acres Kampground. Officials initially responded to the campground after a woman claimed her son had gone missing. She said she had seen her son near the pond, but he knew how to swim. She said her son was not wearing a flotation device.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teen drowns at Kenosha County campground

BRISTOL, Wis. - Kenosha County Deputies were called to the Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property around 5 p.m. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.
wuwm.com

Menominee Nation joins attempt to open casino in Kenosha, Evers reacts

The Menominee Nation has announced that it's the Native American tribe in Wisconsin helping the Seminole Tribe of Florida try to open an off-reservation casino in Kenosha. The Menominee made the announcement Wednesday, just hours after the Village Board in Bristol OK'd giving a company linked to the Seminole up to two years to buy 60 acres for the project just west of I-94.
idesignarch.com

Shingle-Style Lake House with Victorian Influence

This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate which also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thousands lost power in SE Wisconsin after overnight storms

Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
WISN

14-year-old drowns in Kenosha County pond

BRISTOL, Wis. — Kenosha County deputies say a 14-year-boy is dead after drowning in a pond at the Happy Acres Kampground in the Village of Bristol. The boy, who was reported missing by his mother, was last seen near the pond Friday evening. The mother stated her son was...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

What You Need to Know About the Aug. 9 Primary Election in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. . Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the Senate race...
WISN

All that you need to know about the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at...
wisconsinrightnow.com

Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha: Where Do the Governor Candidates Stand?

Tim Michels called on Gov. Tony Evers “to promise that when he loses in November, he will not agree to anything of this significance while a lame duck.”. The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced on July 20, 2022, “that in partnership with Hard Rock International (Hard Rock), it will relaunch the Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to open a destination entertainment center and casino in the City of Kenosha,” a press release received by Wisconsin Right Now states.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3-vehicle crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
