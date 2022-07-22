Kenosha County Parks to host Symphony in the Garten on Saturday, July 30

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo was busy Sunday, July 24. However, zoo officials aren't seeing enough days like it. Attendance is down, and the zoo's projected budget deficit is a real concern. "Revenue projections through the end of the year show a potential deficit of $900,904," said Amos Morris,...
Kenosha County won’t be accepting private grants to fund the administering of its elections any time soon, joining a growing list of municipalities in Wisconsin concerned about outside political forces influencing the local voting process. The County Board voted 15-8 approving a resolution on Tuesday that prohibits county officials...
BRISTOL, Wis. - Kenosha County Deputies were called to the Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property around 5 p.m. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.
The Menominee Nation has announced that it's the Native American tribe in Wisconsin helping the Seminole Tribe of Florida try to open an off-reservation casino in Kenosha. The Menominee made the announcement Wednesday, just hours after the Village Board in Bristol OK'd giving a company linked to the Seminole up to two years to buy 60 acres for the project just west of I-94.
Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home. Sixteen counties in the state, including the three most populous, have a “high community level” of COVID-19 under standards set by...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Preparations are underway for the 171stWisconsin State Fair, which starts two weeks from Thursday. Some of the changes this year focus on security. State Fair Park's new CEO, Shari Black, said this year they'll have portable barriers at Gate 5, the agriculture gate. Black said...
This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate which also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock.
Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. . Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the Senate race...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at...
MUSKEGO, Wis. — An author is speaking out after a Wisconsin school district banned her book. "When the Emperor Was Divine," by Julie Otsuka, was chosen by a team of school staff for an advanced high school English class. It was not approved, as required, by a school board commitee in the Muskego-Norway district.
Tim Michels called on Gov. Tony Evers “to promise that when he loses in November, he will not agree to anything of this significance while a lame duck.”. The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced on July 20, 2022, “that in partnership with Hard Rock International (Hard Rock), it will relaunch the Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to open a destination entertainment center and casino in the City of Kenosha,” a press release received by Wisconsin Right Now states.
July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
MADISON, Wis. — A Milwaukee man who went missing on Lake Monona Saturday was found dead Sunday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the 74-year-old fell overboard after his boat hit a swell and turned sharply. Two passengers in the boat were able to make it to shore safely.
