Street Closure--S Baldwin Street--RR Replacement

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad will replace the three S Baldwin Street railroad track crossings starting 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Due to the nature of the work, this will require multi-day street closure of S Baldwin Street between E Washington Avenue and E Wilson Street. The street is expected to reopen at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

Both sidewalks will also be closed at the tracks.

Access to driveways will be maintained.

Please see attached map of the closure.

Direct any questions to the contact listed.