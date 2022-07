One of the greatest challenges facing cancer researchers is to understand why some patients don’t respond to treatments. In some cases, tumors exhibit what is known as multidrug resistance (MDR), which significantly limits the therapeutic options for patients. Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) have discovered one of the causes of MDR, and a potential strategy to combat it. The work, which is mainly based on cell lines and is therefore still a long way from clinical use, is published in EMBO Molecular Medicine.

CANCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO