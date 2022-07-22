Fannie Mae Executes Two Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transactions on $33 Billion of Single-Family Loans

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11379924, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists to provide financial protection against damage to the home and personal property owner by the policyholder, respectively. There are many potential sources of damage to homes and personal property, some of which can be detected far enough in advance to take an action that may mitigate or prevent damage from occurring. Currently, many appliances and other goods are capable of communicating information about their operation via mesh networks as part of the “internet of things.” However, there is no way to aggregate and analyze all of this communicated data to manage and reduce the risks associated with insurance-related events.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO